Max Mara Eyewear Enters In The Marcolin Group Portfolio

Synonymous with style and quality, Max Mara is the expression of the constant search for perfection and balance between material elements, form and color.

The first eyewear collection created by Marcolin Group will be unveiled and worn at the Max Mara fashion show in Milan on Thursday, 24 September 2020.

Geometric shapes, a harmonious dialogue between materials, and chromatic combinations of soft nuances distinguish the brand's frames.

Matteo Blandi, Marcolin Group Marketing Director, affirmed: "The entry of the Max Mara brand in the Marcolin Group portfolio enriches our product offering addressed to womenswear market. Max Mara is an Italian luxury brand synonymous of excellence internationally recognized. We are proud to contribute to further advance and strengthen the brand's positioning and image for the eyewear category".

Ian Griffiths, Max Mara Creative Director, declared: "Max Mara has always been committed to women, to make them feel at their best, to make them shine in every occasion, through constant research for the highest quality. The secret of quality is to consider every single technical feature as an essential element of the creative process. The new partnership with Marcolin Group will contribute to ensure the highest quality and design standards for the Max Mara eyewear".

The Max Mara eyewear collections will be available starting next year at Max Mara boutiques, on www.maxmara.com website, in department stores, on qualified e-commerce platforms and at select opticians.

About Marcolin Group

Marcolin Group, among the worldwide leading companies in the eyewear industry, stands out for the pursuit of excellence, continuous innovation and a unique ability to faithfully combine design and Italian craftsmanship with the core values of each brand.

The brand portfolio includes: Tom Ford, adidas Sport, adidas Originals, Bally, Moncler, Sportmax, Ermenegildo Zegna, Longines, OMEGA, GCDS, Victoria's Secret, Victoria's Secret PINK, Atelier Swarovski, Barton Perreira, Tod's, Emilio Pucci, BMW, Swarovski, Dsquared2, Guess, MAX&Co., Diesel, Covergirl, Kenneth Cole, Timberland, GANT, Harley-Davidson, Marciano, Skechers, Candie's, Rampage, Viva, Marcolin and Web.

In 2019, the company sold about 14 million eyeglasses.

www.marcolin.com

About Max Mara

Max Mara embodies style and Italian luxury with a precise, contemporary collection made of sartorial know-how, careful production and timeless quality. Famous for its coats, suits and elegant accessories, Max Mara was founded by visionary entrepreneur Achille Maramotti in 1951. Today, the collection is available in 700 stores in more than 100 countries.

SOURCE Marcolin Group

Related Links

http://www.marcolin.com

