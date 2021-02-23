Max Midstream Announces Dan House As Global Head Of Trading

HOUSTON, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas-based energy company, Max Midstream, announced the hiring of Dan House as Global Head of Trading. House previously served as Head of US Crude Trading at Mercuria Energy Trading.

"The hiring of Dan House demonstrates again that Max Midstream is serious about achieving the goal of exporting Texas oil to the European market this year," said Todd Edwards, President and CEO of Max Midstream. "Dan is one of the preeminent energy traders in the world and we are excited to have him on our team. We are also pleased to announce that oil is already starting to reach the Port of Calhoun through our pipeline. Now, with Dan joining, we're ready to take it to market."

Max Midstream last year announced it had acquired the Seahawk Pipeline and Terminal from Oaktree Capital at the Port of Calhoun and would connect the Port directly to both Eagle Ford and Permian Basins to transport up to 20 million barrels a month. Max now expects to export Texas oil to the European market perhaps as soon as Q2 in 2021.

While spending ten years at Mercuria Energy Trading, Dan was responsible for building, running and managing a North American crude supply and trading business. During a five-year period, he helped dramatically grow the company's volumes. He was also responsible for integrating the US supply and trading into the global market. He worked extensively with his team in Geneva, London, Beijing and Singapore to create a global crude strategy and drive development of end markets and customers.

"I'm excited to join Max Midstream and lead our new trading organization," House said. "We look forward to connecting customers around the world through our logistics and trading."

