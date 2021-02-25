Max Midstream Texas LLC Conducting a Supplemental Binding Open Season - Seahawk

HOUSTON, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Max Midstream Texas, LLC ("Max") is conducting a supplemental binding open season on the Seahawk system, commencing on February 26, 2021 with the deadline on March 12, 2021 for the Seahawk Pipeline. Accordingly, Seahawk will notify bidders of the status of their bid by March 13, 2021. Please see Max Midstream's website at https://maxmidstream.com/ for further details on the supplemental open season.

