Max Options Trading Releases Free Options Trading Course

BOCA RATON, Fla., March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- If the team at Max Options Trading knows one thing about options traders, it's that they want to get better at their craft to increase their profits and grow their portfolio.

Max Options Trading Max Heaney, Founder of Max Options Trading.

Doing so can be confusing and expensive. There are hundreds of resources, from courses to coaches to membership-only groups. Courses tend to range from $49 to $200. Coaches from $100/hour to $1,000/hour. Memberships from $50/month to $200/month. With so many choices from "experts" who have small portfolios, Max Heaney, Founder of Max Options Trading (MOT) and self-made millionaire, decided to put out a free options trading course.

The same information in a $200 options trading course is free on the Max Options Trading YouTube channel . MOT's Options Trading Beginner Course takes you from understanding basic candlestick patterns all the way to how to trade covered calls. You will even learn how to incorporate risk management and reinvestment into your options trading strategy.

The course is 12 videos ranging from 21 minutes to an hour and 15 minutes long. After you finish the course, there are another five videos designed for graduates who want to learn more.

Not only is the MOT course free, but it's also better than most other courses on the market. Max is a high school dropout, turned Army vet, turned self-made millionaire via options trading, so he knows what he's talking about. His approach to options trading is well-tested and easy to implement.

Once you graduate from the course, Max Options Trading has many other educational tools to help you continue improving your options trading. The MOT blog , social media accounts, weekly email, and YouTube channel have regularly published free educational content. For paid options to further your learning, MOT offers a monthly community membership, one-on-one coaching, and group mentorships.

Pound-for-pound, Max Options Trading is one of the best resources on the internet for retail traders who want to become the most profitable options traders that they can be.

Check out the Max Options Trading Options Trading Beginner Course on YouTube and visit their website to explore their other resources.

