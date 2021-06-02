Max Polyakov's SETS receives US patent for stabilized discharge power supply for its Hall thrusters

Led by Dr. Max Polyakov, the SETS engineering team has been looking for a solution to increase the stability of Hall thrusters, as the commonly-used method of stabilizing engine voltage discharge is too complicated to be efficient and may cause system malfunctions.

Usage of a stabilized discharge power supply will allow more flexibility in regulating the parameters of an electric rocket propulsion system in long-term operation onboard a spacecraft. A stabilized discharge power supply for Hall-effect thrusters ensures a steady value of thrust during long-term operation, and when changing the parameters of the onboard power supply of the spacecraft.

CEO of SETS, Viktor Serbin, said, "Dr. Polyakov initiated research on Hall-effect thruster stabilization in order to develop an improved technological solution for the space market. This technology will ensure the stable operation of satellite engines, and have a positive impact on a satellite's service lifespan. Our technology is unique in the space market, and we expect that our propulsion systems will pique the interest of potential partners."

The first SETS thrusters will go into orbit with the debut flight of the Firefly Aerospace Alpha rocket, planned for the summer of 2021, in order to conduct environmental tests in space.

SOURCE SETS