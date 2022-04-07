Max Pulse Tackling Cardiovascular Disease Head On at gerstenberg.clinic

PORT NECHES, Texas, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Deaths due to cardiovascular disease (CVD) total more than cancer and COVID-19 combined per year, data show. Thus, morbidity from COVID-19 has no comparison to classical cardiovascular disease, and appropriately, focus is now moving back to traditional disease tracking, with a resurgence of attention to CVD in men and women. Emphasis must be made on more aggressive early discovery and intervention with those individuals previously deemed to be low or negligible risk.

Max Pulse is quick and easy to run, and patients understand results readily. Dr. Gerstenberg says, "Max Pulse has made testing for CVD a snap. It's particularly helpful for patients who have no prior reason to believe they have cardiovascular disease. These 45 seconds, that most insurances gladly pay for, makes Max Pulse an easy choice for the busy and unconcerned patient." The Max Pulse device stays powered on and can easily be rolled into the patient room.

Using a 45-second, finger clip, point-of-care test, atherosclerosis (CVD) testing has become quick and easy. Max Pulse testing is fully reimbursable by most insurance payors, patients are now better motivated to therapeutic lifestyle changes and medication adherence pleas by the doctor.

In clinical practice, Dr. Gerstenberg is able to test a high percentage of his patients on a daily basis at gerstenberg.clinic, often finding previously undiscovered CV pathology. He says, "Max Pulse has made testing for CVD a snap. It's particularly helpful for patients who have no prior reason to believe they have cardiovascular disease. These 45 seconds, that most insurances gladly pay for, makes Max Pulse an easy choice for the busy and unconcerned patient."

More aggressive cholesterol, diabetic, and blood pressure management has become possible with improved patient compliance. Through Max Pulse, doctors are able to work better in concert with patients, while documenting accurate disease presence. This results in optimal performance with all the health plans, including Medicare and Medicare advantage carriers.

Max Pulse is a simple device requiring zero consumables and requires extremely low staff time. Physician interpretation and application for the patient is also under one minute. For practices interested in better patient compliance along with robust practice value, with a bonus of better star ratings and HEDIS scores, contact Dr. Gerstenberg at (409) 223-7353 or [email protected].

SOURCE gerstenberg.clinic