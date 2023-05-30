MAX SERVICE GROUP AWARDS $20,000 IN SCHOLARSHIPS TO HIGH SCHOOL SENIORS

INDIANAPOLIS, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MAX Service Group, which operates five leading heating, cooling and plumbing companies in the Midwest, is proud to announce it has awarded 20 high school seniors with $1,000 MAX Scholarships for Leadership.

Since 2015, MAX Service Group has awarded scholarships to high school seniors in each market where the company operates. This year, five scholarships were awarded to leaders in each location: central Indiana on behalf of Williams Comfort Air and Mr. Plumber, greater Louisville on behalf of Jarboe's Heating, Cooling and Plumbing, southwestern Ohio on behalf of Thomas and Galbraith Heating, Cooling and Plumbing, and Columbus, Ohio on behalf of Buckeye Heating, Cooling and Plumbing.

Scholarship recipients include:

Williams Comfort Air/Mr. Plumber – Central Indiana

Fana G., Ben Davis High School

Sarah H., Pike High School

Trinity D., Blue River Valley High School

Maggie R., Bishop Chatard High School

Jayden B., Westfield High School

Buckeye Heating, Cooling and Plumbing – Columbus, Ohio

Jaydn C., Olentangy Berlin High School

Essence W., Olentangy High School

Colton B., Dublin Jerome High School

Natalie T., Grove City High School

Zoe L., Metro Early College High School

Thomas & Galbraith Heating, Cooling and Plumbing – Southwestern Ohio

Danika M., Alter High School

Ariana C., Milford High School

James S., Edgewood High School

Tori H., Monroe High School

Lauren M., Williamstown Junior/Senior High School

Jarboe's Heating, Cooling and Plumbing – Greater Louisville, Kentucky

Hailey T., DuPont Manual High School

Emma H., Eastern High School

Noah S., CYK Homeschool

Kiera M., Whitefield Academy

Keegan M., Jeffersonville High School

"Serving the community means doing more than simply providing a service," said Greg Wells, President of MAX Service Group. "Giving back in the form of scholarships for high school seniors who have impressive leadership skills is one of the most important things we do. Each individual was nominated by loved ones and peers in their own communities, and they all exemplify leadership skills either in the classroom, on a team or in the community. Congratulations to these impressive young people!"

MAX Service Group's Scholarships for Leadership is part of its MAX Gives campaign that focuses on charitable contributions to the community. Other initiatives include HVAC giveaways to families in need and teachers, water heater giveaways to first responders and community volunteers, monthly donations to various charities, and donations to families during the holiday season.

About MAX Service Group

MAX Service Group operates five leading heating, cooling and plumbing companies that serve the Midwestern portion of the U.S. With industry-leading brands including Williams Comfort Air and Mr. Plumber in central Indiana, Thomas & Galbraith Heating, Cooling and Plumbing in southwestern Ohio, Buckeye Heating, Cooling & Plumbing in greater Columbus, Ohio and Jarboe's Heating, Cooling and Plumbing in greater Louisville, Kentucky, MAX Service Group provides home services for hundreds of thousands of customers each year. Owned by Wrench Group, a national leader in home repair, replacement and maintenance services, MAX Service Group is headquartered in Indianapolis.

