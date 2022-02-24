MAX SERVICE GROUP NAMES GREG WELLS AS NEW PRESIDENT

INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MAX Service Group, which operates a number of leading heating, cooling and plumbing companies in the Midwest, is proud to announce Greg Wells as its new President. Wells, who has been with MAX Service Group for more than six years, started with the company in the role of Fleet and Safety Manager and spent more than four years as Director of Sales before being promoted to Vice President, and now, President.

"It is an honor to lead MAX Service Group, and I hope to follow the superior leadership footsteps left by Jacob Huck," said Wells. "Time and time again, I've been in awe of the way this company has been able to not only impact customers through exemplary services, but make a real impact in the communities it serves, as well. I'm thrilled to continue with MAX Service Group in this new role, and am confident we'll be able to expand upon our top-notch reputation to do more great things in the industry and in the Midwest."