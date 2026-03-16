Max Stock announces an AGM to be held on April 20, 2026

CAESAREA, Israel, March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Max Stock Ltd. (TASE: MAXO) (the "Company") announces an AGM to be held on Monday, April 20, 2026 at 10:00 AM IL (date of record: March 23, 2026), at the offices of the Company's external legal counsel Herzog Fox Neeman & Co., 6 Itzhak Sadeh St., Tel Aviv, with the following agenda items:

Discussion on both the Company's 2025 board report and financial statements



Please note that this agenda item is only informational and will not be voted upon.



Reappointment of the auditor and authorizing the Company's board to establish the auditor's fees



Proposed resolution : To approve the reappointment of Ernst & Young Israel - Kost Forer Gabbay & Kasierer, to serve as the Company's auditor until the end of the Company's next annual general meeting and to authorize the Company's board of directors to establish its fees.



Reappointment of directors (non-external directors) for an additional term of office



Proposed resolution : To approve the reappointment of the directors listed below (who are not external directors) currently serving on the Company's board of directors: Mr. Ori Max, Ms. Zehavit Cohen, Mr. Guy Gissin and Ms. Suzan Mazzawi (independent director) for an additional term of service, commencing from the time of them being approved by the general meeting convened under this report until the Company's next annual general meeting.



It should be noted that the appointment of each director will be voted upon separately.



Appointment of Mr. Guy Edri as an independent director on the Company's board of directors



Proposed resolution : To approve the appointment of Mr. Guy Edri to hold office as one of the Company's directors (non-external director), commencing from the approval date of his appointment by the general meeting being convened under this report until the next general meeting.



Appointment of Shelly Beinhorn as an independent director on the Company's board of directors



Proposed resolution : To approve the appointment of Ms. Shelly Beinhorn to hold office as one of the Company's directors (non-external director), commencing from the approval date of her appointment by the general meeting being convened under this report until the next general meeting.

A convenience translation into English of the general meeting notice and the relevant voting card can be accessed at https://ir.maxstock.co.il/en/shareholders-meetings/

This is an English translation of segments of a Hebrew immediate report published on March 16, 2026 (Reference no: 2026-01-022786 (hereinafter: the "Hebrew Version"). This English version is only for convenience purposes. This is not an official translation and has no binding force. Whilst reasonable care and skill have been exercised in the preparation hereof, no translation can ever perfectly reflect the Hebrew Version. In the event of any discrepancy between the Hebrew Version and this translation, the Hebrew Version shall prevail.

About Max Stock

Max Stock is Israel's leading extreme value retailer, currently present in 63 locations throughout Israel. We offer a broad assortment of quality products for customers' everyday needs at affordable prices, helping customers "Dream Big, Pay Small". For more information, please visit https://ir.maxstock.co.il

Company Contact:

Talia Sessler

Chief Corporate Development and IR Officer

[email protected]

SOURCE Max Stock Limited