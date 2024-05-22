Max Stock announces an AGM to be held on June 26, 2024

CAESAREA, Israel, May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Max Stock Ltd. (TASE: MAXO) (the "Company") announces an AGM to be held at 10:00 AM on June 26, 2024 (date of record: May 28, 2024), at the offices of the Company's external legal counsel Herzog Fox Neeman & Co., 6 Itzhak Sadeh St., Tel Aviv, with the following agenda items:

1. Discussion on both the Company's 2022 and 2023 board report and financial statements

Please note that these agenda items are only informational and will not be voted upon.

2. Reappointment of the auditor and authorizing the Company's board to establish the auditor's fees

Proposed resolution : To approve the reappointment of Ernst & Young Israel - Kost Forer Gabbay & Kasierer, to serve as the Company's auditors until the end of the Company's next annual general meeting and to authorize the Company's board of directors to establish its fees.

3. Reappointment of directors (non-external directors) for an additional term of office

Proposed resolution : To approve the reappointment of the Company's non-external directors (Ms. Zehavit Cohen, Mr. Ori Max, Mr. Erez Nahum, Ms. Limor Brik-Shay, Mr. Guy Gissin and Ms. Suzan Mazzawi (independent director)) for an additional term of service on the Company's board of directors, commencing from the approval date of their appointment by the general meeting being convened until the conclusion of the next general meeting.

The proposed reappointment of the directors does not entail any changes to their current terms of office.

It should be noted that the appointment of each director will be voted upon separately.

A convenience translation into English of the general meeting notice and the relevant voting card can be accessed at https://ir.maxstock.co.il/en/shareholders-meetings/

About Max Stock

Max Stock is Israel's leading extreme value retailer, currently present in 64 locations throughout Israel and 2 locations in Portugal. We offer a broad assortment of quality products for customers' everyday needs at affordable prices, helping customers "Dream Big, Pay Small". For more information, please visit https://ir.maxstock.co.il

