Max Stock Limited Announces Change in Shares Held by an Interested Party

CAESAREA, Israel, April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Max Stock Limited (TASE: MAXO); (the "Company", "Max Stock") today announced that it has been informed that G. Gissin Advocates Ltd., a company jointly owned by Mr. Guy Gissin, one of the Company's directors, and his wife Ms. Sigal Gissin Russak, has partially sold some of its holdings of Company shares, as follows:

Entity name Holdings in previous report Change in holdings Current holdings Percent of Company's share capital before sale* Percent of Company's share capital after sale* G. Gissin Advocates Ltd. 55,022 -9,000 46,022 0.04 % 0.03 %

*Based on Company's issued share capital (not on a fully diluted basis).

The Company has been informed that the shares were sold on April 17, 2026 at an average price of NIS 29.56 per share.

This is an English translation of segments of a Hebrew immediate report that was published on April 20, 2026 (Ref. No: 2026-01-036362) (hereinafter: the "Hebrew Version"). This English version is only for convenience purposes. This is not an official translation and has no binding force. In the event of any discrepancy between the Hebrew Version and this translation, the Hebrew Version shall prevail.

About Max Stock

Max Stock is Israel's leading extreme value retailer, currently present in 64 locations throughout Israel. We offer a broad assortment of quality products for customers' everyday needs at affordable prices, helping customers "Dream Big, Pay Small". For more information, please visit https://ir.maxstock.co.il

Company Contacts:

Talia Sessler,

Chief Corporate Development and IR Officer

[email protected]

SOURCE Max Stock Limited