Max Stock Limited Announces Changes in Shares Held by Controlling Shareholders

CAESAREA, Israel, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Max Stock Limited (TASE: MAXO); ("the Company", "Max Stock") today announced that it has been informed that Moose Holdco Ltd. ("Moose Holdco") sold 11,320,755 shares (~8.1% of the Company's share capital and ~49% of Moose Holdco's holdings of Company shares) in an off-exchange transaction. Prior to the sale, Moose Holdco held 23,008,386 shares, reflecting ~16.5% of the Company's share capital; following its sale of shares, Moose Holdco still holds 11,687,631 shares, reflecting ~8.4% of the Company's share capital (~8.3% on a fully diluted basis). The sale was performed at a price of ILS 26.50 per share.

In addition, Max Stock today announced that it has been informed that Ori Max, Max Stock's founder and CEO, sold 1,886,792 shares (~1.3% of the Company's share capital and ~8% of Ori Max holdings of Company shares) in an off-exchange transaction. Prior to the sale, Ori Max held 24,981,492 shares, reflecting ~17.9% of the Company's share capital; following its sale of shares, Ori Max still holds 23,094,700 shares, reflecting ~16.5% of the Company's share capital (~16.4% on a fully diluted basis). The sale was performed at a price of ILS 26.50 per share.

The Company has been informed that Moose Holdco is wholly (100%) owned (indirectly) by AMI Opportunities, a foreign private investment fund (incorporated in Guernsey). AMI Opportunities is wholly-controlled (indirectly) by AMI Foundation (a corporation incorporated in Guernsey) through its organs (and particularly its directors (councilors) - Carl Hermann Konrad Friedlaender and Bruce Stephen James and its guardian - Robert Edward Alistair Eden ("AMI Foundation"). To the Company's best knowledge, AMI Foundation is advised by Apax Partners Israel Ltd.

Mr. Ori Max holds the company's shares through Ori Max Ltd. (Company No. 51-507096-9), a company wholly owned by Ori Max.

This is an English translation of segments of a Hebrew immediate report that was published on January 8, 2026 (Ref. No: 2026-01-003521) (hereinafter: the "Hebrew Version"). This English version is only for convenience purposes. This is not an official translation and has no binding force. In the event of any discrepancy between the Hebrew Version and this translation, the Hebrew Version shall prevail.

About Max Stock

Max Stock is Israel's leading extreme value retailer, currently present in 64 locations throughout Israel. We offer a broad assortment of quality products for customers' everyday needs at affordable prices, helping customers "Dream Big, Pay Small". For more information, please visit https://ir.maxstock.co.il

Company Contacts:

Talia Sessler,

Chief Corporate Development and IR Officer

[email protected]

SOURCE Max Stock Limited