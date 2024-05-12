Max Stock Limited announces immediate report of updated interested party holdings
May 12, 2024, 04:17 ET
Regulations 33(b) of the Securities Regulations (Periodic and Immediate Reports), 1970
CAESAREA, Israel, May 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Max Stock Limited (TASE: MAXO) (the "Company") today reported the following updated holdings for the members of an institutional reporting group belonging to The Phoenix Insurance Company Ltd. collectively holding more than 5% of the Company's issued share capital:
|
Name
|
Transactions
|
Date
|
Opening
|
Closing
|
Average
|
Starting
|
Closing
|
The Phoenix
|
Custodian
|
April 10, 2024
|
698,208
|
638,208
|
ILS 826. 56
|
0.50 %
|
0.46 %
|
The Phoenix
|
Decline in
|
April 1, 2024
|
577,462
|
0
|
ILS 841.6
|
0.41 %
|
0 %
|
The Phoenix
|
TASE share
|
May 8, 2024
|
2,159,467.55
|
2,671,652.7
|
ILS 848.2
|
1.55 %
|
1.92 %
|
The Phoenix
|
TASE share
|
-3.15
|
-35.3
|
849.1
|
0 %
|
0 %
|
The Phoenix
|
TASE share sale
|
May 8, 2024
|
12,163,935
|
9,407,951
|
849.73
|
8.73 %
|
6.75 %
This is an English translation of excerpts of a Hebrew immediate report that was published on May 12, 2024 (Ref. No: 2024-01-049092 (hereinafter: the "Hebrew Version")). This English version is only for convenience purposes. This is not an official translation and has no binding force. Whilst reasonable care and skill have been exercised in the preparation hereof, no translation can ever perfectly reflect the Hebrew Version. In the event of any discrepancy between the Hebrew Version and this translation, the Hebrew Version shall prevail.
About Max Stock
Max Stock is Israel's leading extreme value retailer, currently present in 64 locations throughout Israel and two locations in Portugal which opened in 2023. We offer a broad assortment of quality products for customers' everyday needs at affordable prices, helping customers "Dream Big, Pay Small". For more information, please visit https://ir.maxstock.co.il
Company Contacts:
Talia Sessler,
Chief Corporate Development and IR Officer
[email protected]
SOURCE Maxstock
