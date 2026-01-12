Max Stock Limited releases an Immediate report of new interested party holdings

Max Stock Limited

Jan 12, 2026, 03:55 ET

Regulations 33(e)-(f) of the Securities Regulations (Periodic and Immediate Reports), 1970

CAESAREA, Israel, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Max Stock Limited (TASE: MAXO) (the "Company") today announced a new interested party:

Name

Transaction

Date of
transaction

Shares
purchased

Share
price paid

No. of
shares
following
the
transaction

% Total
holdings
following
the
transaction

Harel
Insurance
Investments
& Financial
Services
Ltd.

TASE

 off-exchange
transaction

January 8,
2026

12,452,547

ILS
26.50

18,491,272

13.23 %

Breakdown of holdings (following the transaction), by group entities:

Name

No. of shares held

Nostro

754,663

Mutual funds

4,863,372

Harel Amitim – Israel Equity*

12,873,237

Details:

The controlling shareholders of Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd., the new interested party company and its reporting group, are Yair Hamburger, Gideon Hamburger, and Nurit Manor.

* Please note that the holdings of Harel Amitim Israel Equity Partnership also include holdings associated with Harel provident funds amounting to 76.7% of the total holdings, and the remaining 23.3% are attributable to profit sharing insured policy holders.

The holdings presented under provident funds include direct holdings of the provident funds in the security (420,690 par value units), holdings of the partnership "Beta Israel Equity Basket" (the "Partnership") in the amount of 0 par value units, and holdings of the partnership "Harel Amitim Israel Equities" (the "Partnership") in the amount of 12,452,547 par value units. The partnerships are registered with the Registrar of Partnerships, and all rights holders therein are companies belonging to an institutional reporting group within the Harel Group. The partnerships themselves are not provident fund management companies. In accordance with the partnership agreement between the rights holders in the partnerships, the rate of holding of the rights holders in the partnerships changes frequently, in accordance with the mechanism set forth in the partnership agreement.

This is an English translation of excerpts of a Hebrew immediate report that was published on January 12, 2026 (Ref. No: 2026-01-005017 (hereinafter: the "Hebrew Version")). This English version is only for convenience purposes. This is not an official translation and has no binding force. Whilst reasonable care and skill have been exercised in the preparation hereof, no translation can ever perfectly reflect the Hebrew Version. In the event of any discrepancy between the Hebrew Version and this translation, the Hebrew Version shall prevail.

About Max Stock

Max Stock is Israel's leading extreme value retailer, currently present in 64 locations throughout Israel. We offer a broad assortment of quality products for customers' everyday needs at affordable prices, helping customers "Dream Big, Pay Small". For more information, please visit https://ir.maxstock.co.il

