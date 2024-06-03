Max Stock Ltd. Announces Participation in Leading Consumer Conferences

CAESAREA, Israel, June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Max Stock Limited (TASE: MAXO) (the "Company") today announced its participation in two leading consumer conferences.

Chief Corporate Development and IR Officer Talia Sessler is participating in the Oppenheimer 24th Annual Consumer Growth and E-Commerce Conference on Monday, June 10, 2024. Talia Sessler's virtual presentation is scheduled for 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time and will be simultaneously broadcast on the Internet (link) and available on Company's website at https://ir.maxstock.co.il.

On June 17, 2024, Max Stock's founder and CEO Ori Max, Deputy CEO and Head of Finance Nir Dagan and Chief Corporate Development and IR Officer Talia Sessler are participating in the Jefferies Global Consumer Conference. The team will be hosting one-on-one and small group investor meetings throughout the day.

Investors interested in meeting with Max Stock management during the Oppenheimer and Jefferies conferences should contact their respective salesperson at each investment bank.

About Max Stock

Max Stock is Israel's leading extreme value retailer, currently present in 64 locations throughout Israel and 2 locations in Portugal that opened in 2023. We offer a broad assortment of quality products for customers' everyday needs at affordable prices, helping customers "Dream Big, Pay Small". For more information, please visit https://ir.maxstock.co.il

Company Contacts:

Talia Sessler

Chief Corporate Development and IR Officer

[email protected]

SOURCE Max Stock Limited