MAX STOCK LTD. TO PRESENT AT THE 2026 ICR CONFERENCE

CAESAREA, Israel, Dec. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Max Stock Limited (TASE: MAXO) (the "Company") today announced that the Company is participating in the 2026 ICR Conference in Orlando, Florida. Chief Corporate Development and IR Officer Talia Sessler's fireside chat presentation will be on Monday, January 12, 2026, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time / 3:30 p.m. Israel Time. The presentation will be simultaneously broadcast on the Internet and will be available at https://ir.maxstock.co.il/en/event-en/ .

About Max Stock

Max Stock is Israel's leading extreme value retailer, currently present in 64 locations throughout Israel. We offer a broad assortment of quality products for customers' everyday needs at affordable prices, helping customers "Dream Big, Pay Small". For more information, please visit https://ir.maxstock.co.il

Forward-Looking Statements

It should be emphasized that this report includes forward-looking information as defined under the Securities Law, 5728-1968. Forward-looking information is uncertain information regarding the future, including forecasts, projections, estimates or other information which refer to a future event or matter, the eventuation of which is uncertain and/or not within the Company's control. The forward-looking information included in this report is based on the current information held by the Company or its current assessments, as of the publication date of this report.

