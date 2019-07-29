Max Strang FAIA Awarded Medal of Honor

ORLANDO, Fla., July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida chapter of the American Institute of Architects awarded its Medal of Honor for Design to Max Strang FAIA at their state convention this weekend. Strang is the founding principal of the Miami-based architecture firm Strang Design. The medal is the highest design award that the organization can bestow on one of its members. According to the AIA, Strang was recognized for the high quality and originality of his work, for advancing the value and public awareness of good architecture over an extended period of time, and for his leadership which has provided an inspiration to colleagues and others.

Max Strang FAIA selected to receive the Medal of Honor, the highest design award given by the Florida chapter of the American Institute of Architects. Strang Design is widely acclaimed for its distinguished body of work which includes many modern residences across the state of Florida and the Caribbean.

Strang Design has generated a distinguished body of work across the state of Florida and beyond, including active projects in the Bahamas, Dominican Republic and the United Arab Emirates. Since its founding almost twenty years ago, the firm has expanded to include offices in Miami, Fort Lauderdale and Sarasota, the birthplace of Florida modernism. Widely acclaimed for its residential design portfolio, the firm's work is highly regarded for its dedication to 'site-driven' and 'climate-driven' design. In addition to the Medal of Honor, Strang's firm received an award for design excellence for a recently completed Miami Beach residence.

The firm offers integrated architectural, interiors, and landscape design services. A monograph of the firm's work, Environmental Modernism: The Architecture of [STRANG] was released last year.

"I want offer my appreciation to our partners, principals and entire professional team. It takes the efforts of many talented people to realize these projects," Strang acknowledged. "I also would like to thank all of our clients who entrusted us with their support and afforded us the many opportunities to create meaningful designs."

