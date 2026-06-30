MAX Surgical Specialty Management Continues Northeast Expansion With Two New Pennsylvania Partnerships, Adding Five Surgeons Across Bucks County and Philadelphia's Main Line

HACKENSACK, N.J., June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MAX Surgical Specialty Management (MAX), the leading surgeon-led platform for oral and maxillofacial surgery (OMS) in the Northeast, today announced two new partnerships in Pennsylvania, bringing its footprint in the state to 12 surgeons across 12 practice locations.

A partnership with Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons P.C. brings four new locations in Doylestown, Quakertown, Warminster and Chalfont into the platform. This partnership deepens MAX's presence across Bucks County and the greater Philadelphia area, welcoming three accomplished surgeons into the MAX network:

Louis A. Huy, DMD. Dr. Huy has practiced oral and maxillofacial surgery in the Philadelphia area since 1997. He is board certified by the American Board of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery and the National Dental Board of Anesthesiology. Dr. Huy is widely respected for his clinical mastery and has served as a Clinical Assistant Professor in Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery at Temple University School of Dentistry and Albert Einstein Medical Center. He has been recognized by Philadelphia Magazine as a Top Dentist in the oral and maxillofacial surgery specialty for multiple years.





Dr. Huy has practiced oral and maxillofacial surgery in the Philadelphia area since 1997. He is board certified by the American Board of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery and the National Dental Board of Anesthesiology. Dr. Huy is widely respected for his clinical mastery and has served as a Clinical Assistant Professor in Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery at Temple University School of Dentistry and Albert Einstein Medical Center. He has been recognized by Philadelphia Magazine as a Top Dentist in the oral and maxillofacial surgery specialty for multiple years. Allison L. Rodriguez, DMD, M.D. Dr. Rodriguez is among a select group of oral and maxillofacial surgeons who hold both a DMD and an M.D., earning her medical degree while simultaneously completing her residency training in Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery. She is board certified by the American Board of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery and is a Fellow of the American Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons.





Dr. Rodriguez is among a select group of oral and maxillofacial surgeons who hold both a DMD and an M.D., earning her medical degree while simultaneously completing her residency training in Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery. She is board certified by the American Board of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery and is a Fellow of the American Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons. Colleen Mulholland, DDS. Known among peers for her exceptional skill and clinical rigor, Dr. Mulholland served as Chief Resident in her final year of residency, conducting multiple research projects and presenting at the national level. Dedicated to advancing her field, she maintains active membership in the American Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons, the Delaware Valley Society of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons and the Pennsylvania Dental Association.



MAX also announced a partnership with Oral Associates of the Main Line, which has locations in Exton and Paoli, deepening MAX's presence in the western Philadelphia suburbs. This partnership brings into the network two physicians with deep roots in the Main Line community:





Known among peers for her exceptional skill and clinical rigor, Dr. Mulholland served as Chief Resident in her final year of residency, conducting multiple research projects and presenting at the national level. Dedicated to advancing her field, she maintains active membership in the American Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons, the Delaware Valley Society of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons and the Pennsylvania Dental Association. MAX also announced a partnership with Oral Associates of the Main Line, which has locations in Exton and Paoli, deepening MAX's presence in the western Philadelphia suburbs. This partnership brings into the network two physicians with deep roots in the Main Line community: Joseph A. Leonetti, DMD. Dr. Leonetti has proudly served the Paoli and Exton communities since 1987 and is board certified by the American Board of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery. A respected voice in the field, Dr. Leonetti lectures nationally and internationally on oral surgery and implant dentistry, serves as faculty director for multiple dental implant training programs, and has authored numerous peer-reviewed articles and textbooks. He is a past president of the American Board of Oral Implantology / Implant Dentistry. Dr. Leonetti has been recognized as a Top Doctor by his peers in both Philadelphia Magazine and Main Line Today, and is a recipient of the American Academy of Implant Dentistry's National Honored Fellow Award.





Dr. Leonetti has proudly served the Paoli and Exton communities since 1987 and is board certified by the American Board of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery. A respected voice in the field, Dr. Leonetti lectures nationally and internationally on oral surgery and implant dentistry, serves as faculty director for multiple dental implant training programs, and has authored numerous peer-reviewed articles and textbooks. He is a past president of the American Board of Oral Implantology / Implant Dentistry. Dr. Leonetti has been recognized as a Top Doctor by his peers in both Philadelphia Magazine and Main Line Today, and is a recipient of the American Academy of Implant Dentistry's National Honored Fellow Award. Jonathan L. Voiner, DMD, M.D. Originally from the Pittsburgh area, Dr. Voiner moved to Philadelphia for graduate school in 1998 and has spent nearly two decades proudly serving the Main Line community. Dr. Voiner is board certified by the American Board of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery known in the OMS field for his expertise in dental implants, bone grafting and full-arch reconstruction.

"MAX surgeons set the standard in oral and maxillofacial surgery. Each of these surgeons has spent their career defining what excellence looks like in clinical expertise and patient outcomes," said Jason M. Auerbach, DDS, Founder and Co-CEO of MAX. "Partnering with MAX gives them the operational backing they need to stay focused on what really matters: their patients and their craft."

MAX first entered Pennsylvania in 2024, and the state remains a key area of focus as MAX strengthens its position as the premier OMS support platform in the Northeast. MAX's concentrated Northeast network delivers unparalleled on-the-ground support and strategic advantages through regional insights, established relationships and contracting leverage.

"We don't lead from afar. MAX is right here in the market, alongside you," said Mark Censoprano, Co-CEO of MAX. "These surgeons are gaining access to a multi-level team right in Pennsylvania that offers a deep connection with faster support and stronger collaboration."

About MAX Surgical Specialty Management

Founded in 2022, MAX Surgical Specialty Management is redefining the future of oral and maxillofacial surgery. A surgeon-led management services organization (MSO), MAX empowers clinical leaders to thrive by offering robust operational support, advanced technology, and a network of elite peers — while safeguarding the autonomy and identity of every practice.

With a growing footprint across New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, and Vermont, MAX is committed to building a better model: one that elevates patient care, drives professional growth, and delivers sustainable success for surgeons.

MAX is backed by MedEquity Capital, RF Investment Partners, and Kian Capital.

Learn more at www.max-ssm.com

About Our Investors

MedEquity Capital

A health care-focused private equity firm based in Wellesley, Mass., MedEquity has deployed over $400 million in capital across successful lower-middle-market health care investments. www.medequity.com

RF Investment Partners

A relationship-first investment firm with ~$700 million under management, RF provides flexible capital to founder-led companies in health care, software, and business services. www.rf-partners.com

Kian Capital

Recognized for five consecutive years on Inc.'s Founder-Friendly Investors list, Kian manages over $1 billion in assets and focuses on transformative growth partnerships across four core sectors. www.kiancapital.com

SOURCE MAX Surgical Specialty Management