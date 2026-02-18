MAX Surgical Specialty Management Deepens New Jersey Presence Through New Partnership and Riverside Oral Surgery Expansion

HACKENSACK, N.J., Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MAX Surgical Specialty Management (MAX), the leading surgeon-led platform for oral and maxillofacial surgery (OMS) in the Northeast, today announced an expanded presence in New Jersey through a new partnership with William G. Ranucci, DMD, and the growth of Riverside Oral Surgery's surgical team.

Dr. Ranucci is a board-certified oral and maxillofacial surgeon with more than 32 years of experience. He has built a widely recognized reputation for excellence through his leadership of Oral & Maxillofacial Associates of Montclair, a solo practice in Montclair, New Jersey. The practice will join MAX as its 10th Riverside Oral Surgery location.

Dr. Ranucci's dedication to patient care and surgical mastery has been recognized through multiple professional honors, including being named a New Jersey Top Doctor for nine consecutive years. He is renowned in the field as an early adopter of new technologies and advanced surgical techniques that promote optimal healing and recovery. Dr. Ranucci has significant experience with minimally invasive implant techniques and, in select cases, utilizes biologic enhancements to support healing and reduce post-operative discomfort.

"MAX is a movement of surgeons who are breaking new ground in oral and maxillofacial surgery while protecting what matters most: clinical autonomy," said Jason M. Auerbach, DDS, Founder and Co-CEO of MAX. "Dr. Ranucci embodies what MAX is about. He has built an exceptional practice, and by partnering with MAX, gains the infrastructure to keep raising the bar while staying focused on delivering outstanding patient outcomes."

The MAX network also recently welcomed Vincent Carrao, DDS, MD, and Kenneth Press, DMD, who joined Riverside Oral Surgery, founded by Dr. Auerbach in 2007.

Dr. Carrao joins the network following a distinguished career defined by clinical excellence and service to the field. He has held senior leadership roles throughout his career, including Chief of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery and Program Director at The Mount Sinai Hospital / Icahn School of Medicine, where he was responsible for training the next generation of surgeons in a Level 1 trauma environment.

He currently serves as a Board Examiner and Section Co-Chair for the American Board of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery, has represented his peers as a delegate to the American Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons (AAOMS) House of Delegates and is a past President of the New York State Society of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons. Additionally, humanitarian service has been a cornerstone of Dr. Carrao's career, and he has participated in international surgical missions for more than 25 years. He has performed cleft lip and palate repairs throughout Central and South America and Southeast Asia through the Healing the Children organization.

Dr. Press brings decades of trusted surgical care to the platform, with a career deeply rooted in serving New Jersey communities. He has previously served as Chairman of the Department of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery at Morristown Medical Center and has remained actively engaged in advancing the specialty through leadership and mentorship. Dr. Press is a Diplomate of the American Board of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery, a Fellow of the AAOMS and the American College of Dentists, and a longtime leader within state and regional dental organizations. He has also served as an oral surgeon for the New York Jets, reflecting the confidence placed in his expertise at the highest levels.

"Drs. Carrao and Press are highly respected leaders in oral and maxillofacial surgery," said Mark Censoprano, Co-CEO of MAX. "Surgeons of this caliber continuing to join MAX is a testament to how we've built a surgeon-led organization that offers unwavering partnership without compromising clinical integrity."

Founded in 2022, MAX Surgical Specialty Management is redefining the future of oral and maxillofacial surgery. A surgeon-led management services organization (MSO), MAX empowers clinical leaders to thrive by offering robust operational support, advanced technology, and a network of elite peers — while safeguarding the autonomy and identity of every practice.

With a growing footprint across New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, and Vermont, MAX is committed to building a better model: one that elevates patient care, drives professional growth, and delivers sustainable success for surgeons.

MAX is backed by MedEquity Capital, RF Investment Partners, and Kian Capital.

Learn more at www.max-ssm.com

A health care-focused private equity firm based in Wellesley, Mass., MedEquity has deployed over $400 million in capital across successful lower-middle-market health care investments. www.medequity.com

A relationship-first investment firm with ~$700 million under management, RF provides flexible capital to founder-led companies in health care, software, and business services. www.rf-partners.com

Recognized for five consecutive years on Inc.'s Founder-Friendly Investors list, Kian manages over $1 billion in assets and focuses on transformative growth partnerships across four core sectors. www.kiancapital.com

