MAX Surgical Specialty Management Names Dr. Jason M. Auerbach Chief Executive Officer, Promotes Jeffrey DeBellis to President and COO to Power Its Next Phase of Growth

Leadership evolution positions the surgeon-founded platform for accelerated expansion across the Northeast

HACKENSACK, N.J., July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MAX Surgical Specialty Management (MAX), the leading surgeon-led platform for oral and maxillofacial surgery (OMS) in the Northeast, today announced a leadership structure built for its next chapter of growth. Dr. Jason M. Auerbach, who founded MAX in 2022, has been named Chief Executive Officer. Jeffrey DeBellis has been promoted to President and Chief Operating Officer, and Jeffrey Couper continues as Chief Financial Officer.

The realignment sharpens accountability across the organization at a pivotal moment: MAX now supports more than 50 surgeons across over 40 locations in New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, and Vermont, and is accelerating its pace of partnership with independent OMS practices throughout the region.

MAX now supports more than 50 surgeons across over 40 locations, and is accelerating its pace of partnerships. Post this

"MAX was built on a simple idea: surgeons deserve a partner who understands this specialty from the inside, because we live it every day," said Dr. Jason M. Auerbach, Chief Executive Officer of MAX Surgical Specialty Management. "This structure lets each of us lead from our strength. I stay closest to the clinical and cultural core of what we're building. Jeff runs the operating engine that lets our practices grow without losing what makes them exceptional. Our surgeons get the best of both."

As President and COO, DeBellis will oversee day-to-day operations across MAX's partner practices, deepening the operational infrastructure that has supported the platform's growth to date.

"Jason's clinical credibility is the foundation this company is built on, and that hasn't changed," said DeBellis. "What's changed is that we now have the structure to match our ambitions. My focus is making sure every practice that joins MAX gets stronger the day they partner with us, not just on paper, but in the day-to-day realities of running a surgical practice."

Couper will continue to lead MAX's financial strategy as the organization scales.

"Our investment in MAX was predicated on our belief in Jason's vision of building the leading surgeon-led oral and maxillofacial surgery platform in the country," said Jeff Ward of MedEquity Capital. "We have the utmost faith in Jason's leadership and his team, and we continue to invest behind MAX's expansion in the Northeast and beyond."

Today, MAX enables its partner practices to preserve full clinical autonomy while gaining institutional-grade support across operations, finance, marketing, human resources, compliance, recruiting, revenue cycle management, and business development. As it enters this next phase, the organization remains anchored to its founding premise: that the best outcomes for patients start with surgeons who are supported, not managed from a distance.

About MAX Surgical Specialty Management

Founded in 2022, MAX Surgical Specialty Management is redefining the future of oral and maxillofacial surgery. A surgeon-led management services organization (MSO), MAX empowers clinical leaders to thrive by offering robust operational support, advanced technology, and a network of elite peers, while safeguarding the autonomy and identity of every practice.

With a growing footprint across New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, and Vermont, MAX is committed to building a better model: one that elevates patient care, drives professional growth, and delivers sustainable success for surgeons.

MAX is backed by MedEquity Capital, RF Investment Partners, and Kian Capital.

Learn more at www.max-ssm.com

About Our Investors

MedEquity Capital

A health care-focused private equity firm based in Wellesley, Mass., MedEquity has deployed over $400 million in capital across successful lower-middle-market health care investments. www.medequity.com

RF Investment Partners

A relationship-first investment firm with ~$700 million under management, RF provides flexible capital to founder-led companies in health care, software, and business services. www.rf-partners.com

Kian Capital

Recognized for five consecutive years on Inc.'s Founder-Friendly Investors list, Kian manages over $1 billion in assets and focuses on transformative growth partnerships across four core sectors. www.kiancapital.com

SOURCE MAX Surgical Specialty Management