MAX Surgical Specialty Management LLC Appoints Dr. Akeyla Brown as Clinical Director, DEI & Community Engagement

HACKENSACK, N.J., Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today MAX Surgical Specialty Management, the newest innovator in the realm of surgeon led, oral and maxillofacial platforms, announces the appointment of Renowned Surgeon and Educator Dr. Akeyla Brown to lead their programming as the first Clinical Director for Diversity Equity Inclusion (DEI) & Community Engagement. Having just unveiled the platform in September, this is a monumental moment for MAX. This platform will be proactive in adding an extensive plan that outlines DEI and Community Engagement programming.

Dr. Akeyla Brown is a force within the industry who champions the initiatives she will be bringing to her new role at MAX SSM. Dr. Brown is a full-time oral surgeon at the renowned Riverside Oral Surgery and a Master in Public Health Executive Candidate at Columbia University. Dr. Brown actively volunteers with Magnificat Home, Inc. and has participated in grant programs servicing pregnant women and children in underserved communities. There is no one more deserving and ready to lead this next step towards inclusivity for the oral surgeon industry.

"I am most excited to take on this new role at MAX because I really love where I work. I feel so lucky to have a team that supports my personal and professional growth and allows me to actively create change while doing it," shares Dr. Brown. "I want to make the oral surgery world more inclusive. I feel that it is important that someone like me--who has a different perspective on what that path looks like and represents underpopulated communities in this industry--is helping to pave the way." Only 3.8% of oral surgeons are African American, and only 13% of oral surgeons are women.

Dr. Brown adds, "We want to see all groups represented in this space, having a seat at the table, as our industry evolves is crucial." Through this new role Dr. Brown will not just be represented as a practitioner but also as a part of the behind the scenes where she is making day-to-day decisions which can feel rare to many at a big practice. One of her goals is to bring diverse support staff to leadership roles, and to make sure the act of giving back is part of the culture and policy at all MAX-affiliated practices.

It is an honor for MAX SSM to have Dr. Akeyla Brown on their leadership team. Dr. Auerbach is committed to bringing the best figures to the table to make the MAX platform one that inspires the industry in making big changes. This is why he paired MAX Chief People Officer Susan Coe in partnership as a mentor to Dr. Brown in forming this vital programming for MAX SSM.

"I am thrilled that we have appointed Dr. Akeyla Brown to be MAX's Clinical Director for Diversity Equity Inclusion (DEI) & Community Engagement. She is an absolute visionary in the space, and I am proud to see this programming come to life for MAX," shares Dr. Auerbach. "There is so much synergy and talent within the dyad leadership model we are using for this work. We paired a clinical leader, Dr. Akeyla Brown with a seasoned business leader, CPO Susan Coe to bring diverse skill sets together to speak to every aspect of the community's needs. This partnership and our commitment to working as a team gives us an advantage in creating more meaningful outcomes for our patients, surgeons, and team members," adds Dr. Auerbach.

Dr. Brown alongside Susan Coe are set to raise the bar for DEI programming within the oral and maxillofacial platform space. To learn more about Dr. Akeyla Brown and her work at Riverside Oral Surgery you can watch her about on youtube . For more information on the MAX platform and it's full team visit: https://max-ssm.com/

About Dr. Akeyla Brown:

Dr. Akeyla Brown is a Board Certified Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeon, she earned her dental degree at Howard University College of Dentistry, graduating with honors, and was inducted into the Omicron Kappa Upsilon Honor Society. She then went on to pursue Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery at Howard University Hospital, with surgical experience from Georgetown University Hospital, Veterans Affairs Hospital, Washington Hospital Center, Children's National Medical Center, Anne Arundel Medical Center, and Winchester Hospital Center in Virginia. Dr. Brown has received extensive training in dental alveolar surgery, implantology, advanced bone grafting, management of TMJ disorders, and orthognathic surgery. As a chief resident, she was also awarded the Philip J. Boyne Scholarship and was then selected to complete an externship with the Geistlich Bio-oss/Osteo-Science Foundation. Dr. Brown is committed to education and currently serves as faculty to the residents at NYU Langone AEGD program. She is also a founding member of the W.I.N.D. continuing education platform for women dental specialists. In addition to education, Dr. Brown has a true passion for service and has completed multiple medical/dental missions to Cameroon, Jamaica, and Haiti. Her love for community service is ongoing, and she continues to serve as a National Health Service Corp provider. Learn more @drdrbrowniebrown .

About Dr. Jason Auerbach:

Dr. Jason M. Auerbach also known as @bloodytoothguy (186K) on social media is an Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeon certified by both the American Board of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery and the National Dental Board of Anesthesiology. This dual certification – and the expertise it reflects – enables Dr. Auerbach to provide patients with the full range of oral and maxillofacial surgery services, including laser-assisted dental implant surgery, advanced bone grafting, wisdom tooth extraction, exposures of impacted canines for orthodontic patients, and more. Dr. Auerbach founded Riverside Oral Surgery in 2007 and, in so doing, began to realize his vision of providing the optimal patient experience through clinical excellence, compassionate care, and close attention to every detail. Since then, he has been honored regularly by colleagues and patients alike, and now has 13 practices in the greater state of New Jersey. Dr. Auerbach's newest venture is MAX Surgical Specialty Management LLC, the ultimate surgeon-led oral and maxillofacial platform where he serves as the President and Co-CEO.

About MAX Surgical Specialty Management:

Based in Hackensack, New Jersey, MAX Surgical Specialty Management is a management services organization that partners with premier oral and maxillofacial surgery (OMS) practices to drive and support clinical excellence and a superior patient experience with the intention of creating the ultimate surgeon-led OMS platform. Backed by MedEquity Capital, RF Investment Partners, and Kian Capital, MAX is committed to building the region's first OMS-only specialty platform where surgeons' autonomy, independent practice identity, and clinical excellence are organizational imperatives. MAX provides a superior platform to support strategic practice growth as well as scalable, effective, and efficient daily operations required to meet the needs of top performing OMS practices. Further information is available at www.max-ssm.com.

