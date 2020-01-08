Max Zanan, Compliance Expert and Bestselling Author to Host an F&I Compliance Training Seminar

MELVILLE, N.Y., Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Max Zanan announces today the launch of his first training seminar­­­­, the perfect dealership training. This seminar is taking place on Tuesday, February 11th, 2020 from 10 am to 3 pm.

Perfect Dealership Training was founded by Max Zanan, a successful automotive retail expert and a bestselling author. Max is also the founder Total Dealer Compliance and Perfect Dealership Conference. The training is designed for dealership employees, original equipment manufacturers (OEM) and general agents.

"The seminar includes a mix of lectures, technical sessions, and case studies through interaction with participants and practical training. Discussion revolves around F&I compliance; building compliance, and reforming practices that will help on increasing customer satisfaction, resources management and achieving growth," said the founder and CEO, Max Zanan.

The training will provide a comprehensive compliance program in F&I to help reduce fines and penalties and improve customer satisfaction. The seminar will cover changes in consumer buying habits, benefits of a compliance program, how to hire the right finance managers, elements of a successful compliance program, organizational culture, appointing a compliance office, F&I product pricing, consequences of non-compliant behavior and many more.

Max is the best-selling author of Perfect Dealership, Car Business 101, and The Art and Science of Running a Car Dealership, Amazon's top-ranked automotive management books, and is recognized across the industry as a preeminent voice leading the charge for modernization of the auto retail industry.

Max and his team can work with any dealership, OEM or agents to improve bottom-line results and set strategies for long-term success.

To register for this event, visit www.PerfectDealershipTraining.com. The event will be held at 445 Broadhollow Road, Melville, NY 11747.

Tickets are limited so register early for the opportunity to learn and take your business to the next level.

Contact Max Zanan

max@maxzanan.com

917-903-0312

SOURCE Max Zanan