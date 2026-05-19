Maxamation Launches RM Flight Management: Expert Revenue Optimisation Without the Hiring Challenge

SYDNEY, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Maxamation, a leading provider of airline revenue management technology, has launched RM Flight Management — a new fully managed service that delivers expert revenue optimisation to airlines without the need to hire, train, or retain specialist RM staff.

Revenue Management, Delivered

Airline revenue management delivers an average 7% increase in passenger revenue, with potential gains of up to 16%. Yet many airlines lack the staff or expertise to capture this opportunity, particularly in markets where revenue management professionals are difficult to find.

RM Flight Management solves this challenge. The new service combines Maxamation's expertise with its proven Aviator software, trusted by more than 60 airlines worldwide. Senior Maxamation RM analysts manage flight inventory directly, implementing pricing and policy decisions through Aviator's automation — connected to the airline's live inventory system and responding to market conditions 24/7.

How It Works

More Revenue from Every Flight — Maxamation Senior RM analysts control individual flight inventory settings, with automation aligning availability with demand around the clock.

— Maxamation Senior RM analysts control individual flight inventory settings, with automation aligning availability with demand around the clock. Expert Collaboration — Maxamation works with airline commercial leaders, providing expert feedback and enabling smarter decisions through Aviator Insights reporting.

— Maxamation works with airline commercial leaders, providing expert feedback and enabling smarter decisions through Aviator Insights reporting. Flexible Resourcing — The service scales up or down to match capacity requirements, ensuring optimisation continues regardless of staffing constraints.

CEO Comment

"We hadn't previously appreciated how many airlines face either short- or long-term shortages of revenue management analysts. Airlines know they are leaving money on the table if these staffing gaps remain unresolved, and our highly experienced revenue management team helps address that problem."

Szin-Yi Leong, CEO, Maxamation

What Customers Say

"Maxamation provided a service package with the expertise we required. Their RM Flight Management service ensured continuity in our revenue management operation, and the rollout was seamless."

Francine Mukeshimana, Director Strategy & Performance, AFRIJET

"Maxamation's RM Flight Management service combines hands-on expertise with Aviator to help us achieve desired improvements. The collaboration has been a success."

Krista van Zyl, Commercial Manager, Proflight Zambia

Proven ROI

Aviator RM typically delivers high return on cost, offering airlines a fast, low-risk path to improved flight revenue optimisation

Public Relations Contact Details:

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T: +61 2 9696 0600

https://maxamation.com/rm-flight-management/

https://www.linkedin.com/company/maxamation

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