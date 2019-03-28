Maxar Selected to Provide its NaturalVue® 2.0 Image Mosaic and Urban Change Indicator Products to Esri

ArcGIS Living Atlas of the World is the world's foremost collection of maps developed by Esri partners and the Esri user community and is available in ArcGIS Online, Esri's flagship cloud-based geospatial platform. These enhancements will accelerate the speed at which analysts distill actionable intelligence from multiple sources of geospatial data to solve a variety of problems and missions globally.

NaturalVue® 2.0 is Maxar's next-generation global image mosaic, encompassing over 60,000 Landsat 8 images. As the highest quality global, commercially available, and virtually cloud-free 15-meter mosaic with current imagery, NaturalVue® 2.0 provides a seamless basemap that reflects the Earth's true colors. NaturalVue® 2.0 updates and improves upon previous versions with enhanced positional accuracy, color fidelity and spatial resolution. Maxar's image mosaic portfolio also includes Vivid and Metro mosaics, which are the highest resolution global mosaics available commercially. NaturalVue® 2.0, Vivid and Metro enable a broad range of geospatial and web-based mapping applications, including military and defense logistics, GIS backdrops, flight simulation, cartographic mapping, 3D visualization and GPS tracking.

NUCI is Maxar's innovative commercial urban change detection product, which highlights areas of new construction activity by isolating changes that persist over time, derived from over 13,000 Landsat images. NUCI enables analysts to rapidly identify areas of urban expansion across the landscape of the continental United States by filtering out noise from seasonal, agricultural and other natural cycles that hamper traditional image-to-image change detection methods. The dataset includes an archive covering nearly 30-years of change.

"The addition of NaturalVue 2.0 and NUCI Esri's ArcGIS Online platform gives thousands of GIS professionals the ability to effectively address complex geospatial problems at a global scale," said Tony Frazier, Maxar's Executive Vice President of Global Field Operations. "Maxar has hundreds of geospatial analysts certified on ArcGIS. The integration of NaturalVue 2.0 and NUCI expands our strong partnership with Esri and furthers our overarching goal to equip our customers with the ability to easily source, enrich and analyze massive amounts of geospatial data to create a decision advantage."

"Over 350,000 organizations have access to maps in ArcGIS Living Atlas of the World," said Jack Dangermond, Esri founder and president. "We are delighted to continue our close collaborative working relationship with Maxar by adding its National Urban Change Indicator product and NaturalVue 2.0 image mosaic to Esri's platform."

NaturalVue® 2.0 and NUCI will soon be available to all Esri users with access to ArcGIS Online through ArcGIS Living Atlas of the World.

About Maxar Technologies

As a global leader of advanced space technology solutions, Maxar is at the nexus of the new space economy, developing and sustaining the infrastructure and delivering the information, services, systems that unlock the promise of space for commercial and government markets. The operations of DigitalGlobe, SSL and Radiant Solutions were unified under the Maxar brand in February; MDA continues to operate as an independent business unit within the Maxar organization. As a trusted partner with 5,900 employees in over 30 global locations, Maxar provides vertically integrated capabilities and expertise including satellites, Earth imagery, robotics, geospatial data and analytics to help customers anticipate and address their most complex mission-critical challenges with confidence. Every day, billions of people rely on Maxar to communicate, share information and data, and deliver insights that Build a Better World. Maxar trades on the New York Stock Exchange and Toronto Stock Exchange as MAXR. For more information, visit www.maxar.com.

About Esri

Esri, the global market leader in geographic information system (GIS) software, location intelligence, and mapping, offers the most powerful geospatial cloud available. Since 1969, Esri has helped customers unlock the full potential of data to improve operational and business results. Today, Esri software is deployed in more than 350,000 organizations including the world's largest cities, most national governments, 75 percent of Fortune 500 companies, and more than 7,000 colleges and universities. With its pioneering commitment to geospatial information technology, Esri engineers the most advanced solutions for digital transformation, the Internet of Things (IoT), and advanced analytics. Visit us at esri.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements and other information included in this release constitute "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") under applicable securities laws. Statements including words such as "may", "will", "could", "should", "would", "plan", "potential", "intend", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate" or "expect" and other words, terms and phrases of similar meaning are often intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Forward-looking statements involve estimates, expectations, projections, goals, forecasts, assumptions, risks and uncertainties, as well as other statements referring to or including forward-looking information included in this press release.

Forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results or expectations expressed in this release. As a result, although management of the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. The risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to, the risk factors and other disclosures about the Company and its business included in the Company's continuous disclosure materials filed from time to time with Canadian and U.S. securities regulatory authorities, which are available online under the Company's EDGAR profile at www.sec.gov, under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com or on the Company's website at www.maxar.com.

The forward-looking statements contained in this release are expressly qualified in their entirety by the foregoing cautionary statements. All such forward-looking statements are based upon data available as of the date of this release or other specified date and speak only as of such date. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements in this release as a result of new information or future events, except as may be required under applicable securities legislation.

