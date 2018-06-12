Maxar Technologies' MDA Appoints Chris Pogue as President of MDA Government to Drive Sustained Growth and Increase Profitability

"I am very pleased to announce the appointment of Chris Pogue as President MDA Government. Chris is a dynamic, transformational leader with multi-disciplinary experience and a proven track record of effective leadership, and driving significant business growth while consistently increasing profitability," said Mike Greenley, Group President of MDA. "We expect that Chris will help drive rapid growth and address diverse mission requirements for government customers by leveraging MDA's unique capabilities and collaborating with Maxar's other leading space technology companies, SSL, DigitalGlobe and Radiant Solutions to accelerate innovation for the new space economy."



Most recently, Mr. Pogue served as Vice President, Mission Systems International and Vice President Public Safety and Security Solutions at General Dynamics Mission Systems where he has worked for 8 years. Prior to General Dynamics, Chris was President of CAE Defence and Professional Services. Prior to joining the private sector, Chris had a very successful 18 year career in the Canadian Air Force. Chris has a B.Sc in Physics and an M.Sc in Physics & Oceanography from Royal Roads Military College in British Columbia, followed by executive education at the universities of York, Liverpool, and Harvard Business School.



"This is an exciting time to join the MDA team as part of the industry-leading Maxar family, and it's my honor to lead MDA Government. I know first-hand the importance of the critical mission support we deliver to the Canadian government and our international allies. MDA has pioneered some of the most impactful technology innovations in Canada's history," said Chris Pogue. "I'm confident we will continue to lead innovation in Canada, serve our government customers flawlessly and profitably grow MDA's business globally."



In conjunction with this change, to better align with market and customer needs, MDA also announced the establishment of the MDA Commercial division which will manage the following lines of business; Commercial Space Robotics, Commercial or Industrial Products, Antennae's & Electronics, Payloads, Non-Space Products. MDA is pursuing the appointment of the President for the MDA Commercial division and plans to optimize around the new structure by the end of 2018.

Together, MDA Government and MDA Commercial divisions position MDA for growth by optimizing our internal structure to best meet the needs of our customers in this exciting growth industry. This structure allows for different approaches to business development and sales, engineering and delivery specific to the needs of the markets they serve and ultimately drive growth and operational excellence for the organization.

About MDA



MDA is an internationally recognized leader in space robotics, satellite antennas and subsystems, surveillance and intelligence systems, defence and maritime systems, and geospatial radar imagery. MDA's extensive space expertise and heritage translates into mission-critical defence and commercial applications that include multi-platform command, control and surveillance systems, aeronautical information systems, land administration systems and terrestrial robotics. MDA is also a leading supplier of actionable mission-critical information and insights derived from multiple data sources. Founded in 1969, MDA is recognized as one of Canada's most successful technology ventures with locations in Richmond, Ottawa, Brampton, Montreal and Halifax. MDA is a Maxar Technologies company (TSX: MAXR; NYSE: MAXR). For more information, visit www.mdacorporation.com.

About Maxar Technologies

As a global leader of advanced space technology solutions, Maxar Technologies (formerly MacDonald, Dettwiler and Associates) is at the nexus of the new space economy, developing and sustaining the infrastructure and delivering the information, services, systems that unlock the promise of space for commercial and government markets. As a trusted partner, Maxar Technologies provides vertically-integrated capabilities and expertise including satellites, Earth imagery, robotics, geospatial data and analytics to help customers anticipate and address their most complex mission-critical challenges with confidence. With more than 6,500 employees in over 30 global locations, the Maxar Technologies portfolio of commercial space brands includes MDA, SSL, DigitalGlobe and Radiant Solutions. Every day, billions of people rely on Maxar to communicate, share information and data, and deliver insights that Build a Better World. Maxar trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange and New York Stock Exchange as MAXR. For more information, visit www.maxar.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements and information, which reflect the current view of Maxar Technologies Ltd. (the "Company") with respect to future events, performance and operational capabilities. The forward-looking statements in this regard include statements as to management's expectations with respect to future growth and operational capabilities of the Company and other statements that are not historical facts. Although management of the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Any such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results and experience to differ materially from the anticipated results or expectations expressed in this release.

For additional information with respect to certain of these risks or factors, plus additional risks or factors, reference should be made to the Company's continuous disclosure materials filed from time to time with Canadian and U.S. securities regulatory authorities, which are available online under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com, under the Company's EDGAR profile at www.sec.gov or on the Company's website at www.maxar.com.

