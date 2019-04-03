Maxar Technologies Partners with Vulcan Inc. to Support Domain Awareness Systems Using EarthWatch

WESTMINSTER, CO, April 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Maxar Technologies (NYSE: MAXR) (TSX: MAXR), a global technology innovator powering the new space economy, today announced that Vulcan Inc. has signed a multi-year EarthWatch subscription, a cloud-based product for viewing, streaming and downloading Maxar's industry-leading geospatial data, which will be used to develop solutions to Vulcan's impact projects which address some of the world's toughest challenges, like detecting and identifying illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing for law enforcement. The operations of DigitalGlobe, SSL and Radiant Solutions were unified under the Maxar brand in February; MDA continues to operate as an independent business unit within the Maxar organization.

By using EarthWatch, Vulcan Domain Awareness Systems will have access to the highest resolution and most accurate optical satellite imagery commercially available, which will be key to supporting impact projects like:

Enabling strategic intelligence and trafficking analysis for anti-poaching activities.

Providing a broader understanding of the complex reef ecosystems for protecting these vital environments.

Bringing reliable power and connectivity to underserved areas.

"EarthWatch allows us to easily incorporate Maxar's industry-leading imagery into our various Impact programs," said Art Min, Vulcan's Vice President of Impact. "By combining our technology with EarthWatch, we'll deliver actionable insight into the hands of decision makers faster so they can make choices with confidence to create societal and environmental benefits here on Earth."

"Vulcan's varied use of EarthWatch demonstrates the value of satellite imagery to a large number of different industries where accuracy and resolution matters," said Paul Granito, Maxar's Vice President of Global Sales. "Through this partnership, Maxar will help protect savannah and marine habitats and the livelihoods of millions of people, fulfilling our purpose of Building a Better World."

About Maxar Technologies

As a global leader of advanced space technology solutions, Maxar is at the nexus of the new space economy, developing and sustaining the infrastructure and delivering the information, services, systems that unlock the promise of space for commercial and government markets. The operations of DigitalGlobe, SSL and Radiant Solutions were unified under the Maxar brand in February; MDA continues to operate as an independent business unit within the Maxar organization. As a trusted partner with 5,900 employees in over 30 global locations, Maxar provides vertically integrated capabilities and expertise including satellites, Earth imagery, robotics, geospatial data and analytics to help customers anticipate and address their most complex mission-critical challenges with confidence. Every day, billions of people rely on Maxar to communicate, share information and data, and deliver insights that Build a Better World. Maxar trades on the New York Stock Exchange and Toronto Stock Exchange as MAXR. For more information, visit www.maxar.com.

