Maxar Technologies Provides Business Updates

WESTMINSTER, CO, Dec. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - Maxar Technologies (NYSE: MAXR) (TSX: MAXR) ("Maxar" or the "Company"), today announced that it received approval from its bank lenders on December 21, 2018, to amend the Company's credit agreement ("Amended Agreement"), effective today. The Company also confirmed that it is continuing to explore and evaluate a range of strategic alternatives for its GEO communications satellite line of business.

Amended Credit Agreement

The Amended Agreement provides the Company additional financial flexibility with regard to its consolidated debt leverage ratio. The Company expects to stay within its financial covenants through the maturity date of the credit facility.

The Amended Amendment increases the maximum consolidated debt leverage ratio as follows:

Previous Requirement New Requirement Through Q1/2019: 5.5x Through Q4/2018: 5.5x Q2/2019 to Q1/2020: 4.75x Q1/2019 to Q3/2020: 6.0x Q2/2020 to Q3/2020: 4.0x Q4/2020 and thereafter: 3.5x Q4/2020 and thereafter: 5.5x

"We appreciate the continued support of our lenders and their confidence in our business and our ability to pay down debt," said Howard Lance, Maxar CEO. "We remain focused on continuing to grow the company, deliver strong cash generation to reduce future leverage, and deliver value for our shareholders."

A copy of the Amended Agreement will be filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities and will be available under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com, under the Company's EDGAR profile at www.sec.gov and on the Company's website at www.maxar.com.

Update on GEO Communications Satellite Line of Business

As previously announced, during the Company's third quarter earnings call on October 31, 2018, Maxar management targeted December 31, 2018 to announce a final decision regarding the strategic direction of its GEO communications satellite business. The Company expects to make a decision on the future strategic direction of the GEO communications satellite business in due course and will provide an update to shareholders in early 2019. Further updates will be provided as conditions warrant.

The Company continues to take actions to right size its GEO business footprint and workforce. On December 6, 2018, Maxar announced that it has completed the sale of SSL's Building 1 facility in Palo Alto, California, for $70 million in cash. The Company will use the net proceeds from this transaction to pay down debt. SSL also continues to be actively engaged with its customers to procure additional GEO satellite orders.

