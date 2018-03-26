Maxar Technologies' SSL selected as trusted partner to provide direct broadcasting satellite to B-SAT

"We are honored to provide a second satellite to B-SAT that will help ensure high-quality distribution of the 2020 Olympic Games," said Dario Zamarian, group president of SSL. "We believe there is no greater endorsement of our capabilities than repeat orders from satisfied satellite operators and we look forward to continuing our good relationship with our partners at B-SAT."

SSL provided BSAT-4a to B-SAT in November 2017, and BSAT-4b will be a similar high-performance Ku-band broadcasting satellite. BSAT-4b will be co-located with BSAT-4a at 110 degrees East Longitude, and will function as a back-up that will secure highly-reliable services.

"SSL completed BSAT-4a ahead of schedule and it is successfully operating on orbit," said Takashi Yabashi, president and chief executive officer of B-SAT. "We are pleased to extend our very good relationship with SSL to continue our partnership on the BSAT-4b spacecraft."

B-SAT-4b is designed to provide service for 15 years or longer, and is based on the world's most popular commercial communications satellite platform, the SSL 1300, which has the capability to support a broad range of applications and technology advances.

About B-SAT

B-SAT is a unique operator of broadcasting satellites in the 12 GHz BSS band for Japan. The company was established in April 1993 and is located in Tokyo, Japan. Since then, B-SAT which is owned 49.9%, by NHK, the Japan Broadcasting Corporation, has worked toward providing stable satellite operations and continuity of broadcasting services. B-SAT currently owns and manages four satellites, BSAT-3a, BSAT-3b and BSAT-3c, for BSS service which are currently providing 2K broadcasting service, and BSAT-4a. B-SAT has started 4K/8K test broadcasting and plan to provide new service, 4K/8K regular broadcasting service via the BSAT-4a satellite in December 2018.

About SSL

SSL, based in Palo Alto, California, is a leading provider of advanced spacecraft systems, with broad expertise to support commercial and government satellite operators and innovative space missions. The company designs and manufactures spacecraft for services such as direct-to-home television, video content distribution, broadband internet, mobile communications, in-orbit servicing, space exploration, and Earth observation. As a Silicon Valley innovator for 60 years, SSL's advanced product line includes state-of-the-art small satellites, and sophisticated robotics and autonomous solutions for remote operations. SSL is a Maxar Technologies company (NYSE: MAXR; TSX: MAXR). For more information, visit www.sslmda.com.

About Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies (formerly MacDonald, Dettwiler and Associates Ltd.) is a leading global provider of advanced space technology solutions for commercial and government markets including satellites, Earth imagery, geospatial data and analytics, is at the nexus of the new space economy, developing and sustaining its infrastructure and delivering products, services, systems and solutions that make it possible. As a trusted partner, Maxar Technologies provides unmatched end-to-end advanced systems capabilities and integrated solutions expertise to help our customers anticipate and address their most complex mission critical challenges with confidence. With more than 6,500 employees in 31 locations, the Maxar Technologies portfolio of commercial space brands includes: SSL, MDA, DigitalGlobe, and Radiant Solutions. Every day millions of people rely on Maxar Technologies to communicate, share information and data, and deliver insights that build a better world. Maxar trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange and New York Stock Exchange as MAXR. For more information visit maxar.com.

