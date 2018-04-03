Maxar Technologies' SSL Selected by NASA JPL as Provider of Critical Capabilities for Europa Flyby Mission

SSL combines industry-leading expertise and commercial mindset in its design of innovative system for deep space exploration to Jupiter Moon Europa

PALO ALTO, CA, April 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - SSL, a Maxar Technologies company (formerly MacDonald, Dettwiler and Associates Ltd.) (NYSE: MAXR; TSX: MAXR), and a leading provider of innovative satellites and spacecraft systems, announced today it was selected by NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory to design and build critical equipment for a spacecraft that will explore Europa, one of Jupiter's moons. The award reflects SSL's leadership role in the space industry as a valued contractor supporting NASA mission needs and long-term commitment to accelerating innovation for the new space economy.

The Europa Clipper spacecraft, set to launch in the 2020's, will perform repeated investigative flybys of Europa, an icy moon of Jupiter, which strong evidence suggests has an ocean of liquid water beneath its crust, potentially harboring conditions suitable for life. SSL will provide the Remote Engineering Unit, a critical interface between the spacecraft's various attitude control systems, thermal sensors and the flight computer. Due to the highly radiative environment the spacecraft will be subjected to, the SSL design for the interface will include innovative radiation-tolerant components expected to help power future exploration missions.

"SSL has a rich legacy of supporting NASA mission success with our commercial capabilities and innovative technologies," said Richard White, president of SSL Government Systems. "Our work on the Europa Clipper mission continues our legacy with NASA and JPL, and furthers our overarching goal to develop disruptive technologies that advance humankind's mission in space."

Other examples of SSL's long-term, trusted collaboration with NASA on deep-space exploration include a NASA Discovery Program to explore the metal asteroid Psyche, for which SSL is leveraging the company's expertise in solar electric propulsion and automation technologies. SSL is also collaborating on NASA's Lunar Orbital Platform-Gateway by creating a module to provide power and control for this human crew-tended spaceport in lunar orbit that would function as an access point to the Moon and deep space.

About SSL SSL, based in Palo Alto, California, is a leading provider of advanced spacecraft systems, with broad expertise to support commercial and government satellite operators and innovative space missions. The company designs and manufactures spacecraft for services such as direct-to-home television, video content distribution, broadband internet, mobile communications, in-orbit servicing, space exploration, and Earth observation. As a Silicon Valley innovator for 60 years, SSL's advanced product line includes state-of-the-art small satellites, and sophisticated robotics and autonomous solutions for remote operations. SSL is a Maxar Technologies company (NYSE: MAXR; TSX: MAXR). For more information, visit www.sslmda.com.

About Maxar Technologies Maxar Technologies (formerly MacDonald, Dettwiler and Associates) is a leading global provider of advanced space technology solutions for commercial and government markets including satellites, Earth imagery, robotics, geospatial data, and analytics. As a trusted partner, Maxar Technologies provides unmatched integrated capabilities, solutions, and expertise to help customers anticipate and address their most complex mission-critical challenges with confidence. With more than 6,500 employees in over 31 locations, the Maxar Technologies portfolio of commercial space brands includes MDA, SSL, DigitalGlobe, and Radiant Solutions. Every day, billions of people rely on Maxar Technologies to communicate, share information and data, and deliver insights that Build a Better World. Maxar trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange and New York Stock Exchange as MAXR. For more information, visit www.maxar.com.

Contact Wendy Lewis | SSL Media Contact | 1-650-852-5188 | wendy.lewis@sslmda.com Marissa Poratto | Maxar Investor Relations | 1-604-331-2044 | marissa.poratto@maxar.com Nancy Coleman | Maxar Media Contact | 1-303-684-1674 | nancy.coleman@maxar.com

SOURCE Maxar Technologies Ltd.