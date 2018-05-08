Maxar's SSL Expands Leadership Team to Accelerate Innovation and Growth

"With these innovative and dynamic thinkers we are bringing a wealth of knowledge and experience to drive growth at SSL," said Dario Zamarian, president, SSL. "This expansion of our leadership team will help us leverage the power of all four of the Maxar businesses to bring the value of our innovative spacecraft systems to the next-generation applications that are driving the new space economy."

Adam Marks, Chief Strategy Officer

As Chief Strategy Officer, Adam Marks will develop new markets and partnerships to optimize business opportunities for next-generation communications and space systems for commercial and government customers. He has 20 years of experience in high-tech businesses where he focused on key digital technologies such as cybersecurity, mobile broadband connectivity solutions and big data analytics.

Mr. Marks was most recently Vice President of Strategy & Corporate Development at Thales Group. Prior to that position, he was at Booz Allen Hamilton where he advised Department of Defense and aerospace industry clients. His expertise includes mergers and acquisitions and working with U.S.-based technology start-ups. He has a law degree from George Washington University, a master's degree in international affairs from Columbia University's School of International and Public Affairs, and a bachelor's degree in history from Yale University.

Mark Sarojak, Vice President of Commercial Earth Observation

As Vice President of the Commercial Earth Observation business, Mark Sarojak leads SSL's remote sensing business, and drives strategies for the wider adoption of satellite-enabled technologies and the growing smallsat applications market.

Mr. Sarojak has more than 20 years of experience in technology, geospatial intelligence and dynamic leadership including roles in strategy, sales and marketing. He joined SSL from GeoNeo Inc., where he served as CEO, and provided strategic leadership for the company's work in geospatial technologies. Previously, Mr. Sarojak spent 11 years at BAE Systems where he developed commercial strategies, led global sales and marketing teams, and grew partner networks. He holds a master's degree in engineering systems from Colorado School of Mines and a bachelor's degree in computer science from Wake Forest University.

About SSL

SSL, based in Palo Alto, California, is a leading provider of advanced spacecraft systems, with broad expertise to support commercial and government satellite operators and innovative space missions. The company designs and manufactures spacecraft for services such as direct-to-home television, video content distribution, broadband internet, mobile communications, in-orbit servicing, space exploration, and Earth observation. As a Silicon Valley innovator for 60 years, SSL's advanced product line includes state-of-the-art small satellites, and sophisticated robotics and autonomous solutions for remote operations. SSL is a Maxar Technologies company (NYSE: MAXR; TSX: MAXR). For more information, visit www.sslmda.com.

About Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies (formerly MacDonald, Dettwiler and Associates) is a leading global provider of advanced space technology solutions for commercial and government markets including satellites, Earth imagery, robotics, geospatial data and analytics. As a trusted partner, Maxar Technologies provides unmatched integrated capabilities, solutions and expertise to help customers anticipate and address their most complex mission-critical challenges with confidence. With more than 6,500 employees in over 31 locations, the Maxar Technologies portfolio of commercial space brands includes MDA, SSL, DigitalGlobe and Radiant Solutions. Every day, billions of people rely on Maxar Technologies to communicate, share information and data, and deliver insights that Build a Better World. Maxar trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange and New York Stock Exchange as MAXR. For more information, visit www.maxar.com.

