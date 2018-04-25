MaxCyte Appoints Dr. Claudio Dansky Ullmann as Chief Medical Officer

Doug Doerfler, MaxCyte's CEO, said: "We are thrilled to welcome Claudio to the MaxCyte team. His broad experience in cancer therapy drug development will be invaluable at this stage in MaxCyte's evolution from a cell engineering technology company to a drug developer with a pipeline of CARMA drug candidate programs. Furthermore, with his deep understanding of the development of immuno-oncology therapies and other cancer treatments, Claudio will help us to advance our Flow Electroporation® Technology to enable our partners to make important medical breakthroughs."

Dr. Dansky Ullmann was most recently the senior vice president and head of clinical development at Infinity Pharmaceuticals, where, as part of the executive leadership team, he oversaw all clinical development and operations, shaped corporate strategy, and was directly involved in business development activities as well as investor and analyst interactions.

Previously, Dr. Dansky Ullmann was a senior medical director and global clinical lead for oncology clinical research in the Oncology Therapy Area Unit at Takeda Pharmaceuticals.

Before joining Takeda, Dr. Dansky Ullmann worked at the Cancer Therapy Evaluation Program of the National Cancer Institute (NCI) as a senior investigator participating in numerous early-phase and late-phase clinical trials. During his career, Dr. Dansky Ullmann also held research roles at the National Institute of Health and held postdoctoral fellowship positions in tumor immunotherapy and drug resistance at the NCI. He also was involved in the development of cell therapies and other immunotherapies at Biomira, Inc. Dr. Dansky Ullmann is a native of Argentina and earned his M.D. at the School of Medicine, University of Buenos Aires. He completed his medical oncology training at Guemes Private Hospital, Buenos Aires.

"It's a very exciting time for me to join the team driving the potential for MaxCyte's CARMA platform as we move towards clinical testing of new therapeutics that will make a real difference in treating patients with various cancers," said Dr. Dansky Ullmann. "In addition to being able to target solid tumors, we believe the CARMA platform, and specifically its use of a non-viral approach, has the potential to address some of the most significant issues with current CAR-T therapies including challenging side effects as well the complex, expensive and time-consuming manufacturing processes found in traditional CAR therapies.

"I look forward to the start of our Phase I clinical trial for our lead CARMA candidate, MCY-M11, which is expected to commence dosing in patients with advanced peritoneal mesothelioma and ovarian cancers in 2018," he added.

About MaxCyte

MaxCyte is a global cell-based medicines and life sciences company applying its patented cell engineering technology to help patients with high unmet medical needs in a broad range of conditions. MaxCyte is developing novel CARMA therapies for its own pipeline. CARMA is MaxCyte's mRNA-based proprietary platform for autologous cell therapy. In addition, through its core business, the Company leverages its Flow Electroporation Technology to enable its partners across the biopharmaceutical industry to advance the development of innovative medicines, particularly in cell therapy, including gene editing and immuno-oncology. The Company has placed its cutting-edge flow electroporation instruments worldwide, including with nine of the top ten global biopharmaceutical companies, and has more than 50 partnered program licenses in cell therapy including more than 20 licensed for clinical use. With its robust delivery technology, MaxCyte helps its partners to unlock the full potential of their products.

