MaxCyte Bolsters Leadership Team with Promotion of Brad Calvin to Chief Commercial Officer and New Key VP Appointments

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MaxCyte, Inc., a global cell-based therapies and life sciences company, announces today a senior leadership promotion and appointments for two key vice president roles.

Brad Calvin has been promoted to Chief Commercial Officer. In his previous role as MaxCyte Executive Vice President, Global Commercial Operations, Mr. Calvin was responsible for leading the Company's sales, marketing and business development functions to define product strategy, deliver new products and drive growth of its drug discovery and cell therapy businesses. In addition, Sarah Haecker Meeks, PhD, has joined the Company as Vice President, Business Development, and Steve Nardi has joined as Vice President, Manufacturing and Engineering Operations.

MaxCyte's President & CEO Doug Doerfler, said: "Brad's promotion is well-earned and important for MaxCyte's future growth. Since joining MaxCyte in 2017, he has forged pivotal relationships with leading cell therapy and gene editing companies, leading to multiple successful clinical and commercial agreements. He led the successful launch of our proprietary ExPERT™ platform, which enables MaxCyte to support the needs of our biopharma partners as they work to improve outcomes for patients with increasingly sophisticated cell-based therapies."

Mr. Calvin noted, "It's exciting to think that the work we do at MaxCyte to design products to meet the needs of our customers helps to bring us closer to breakthrough therapies for patients. I look forward to building on this work and to continuing to support evolving customer needs as MaxCyte's Chief Commercial Officer."

As Mr. Calvin begins his expanded role, Dr. Meeks and Mr. Nardi are important additions to MaxCyte's leadership team. Before joining MaxCyte, Dr. Meeks served as Vice President of Business Development at Synpromics (now part of AskBio) where she established a leading market position for the company, including partnerships with leading gene therapy companies, and led broad technology education and adoption initiatives. Prior to her work at Synpromics, she was the Chief Scientific Officer at Adjuvant Partners. She received a PhD in biochemistry, molecular biology and biophysics, with a minor in bioethics, from the University of Minnesota and completed postdoctoral work in the University of Pennsylvania Gene Therapy Program and Center for Technology Transfer with continued education in the Wharton MBA Program.

Mr. Nardi previously served as Vice President of Worldwide Manufacturing at Iradimed Corporation where he introduced lean manufacturing principles, and improved transparency, cost control and accountability. Prior to his work at Iradimed, Mr. Nardi was the Senior Manager of Manufacturing and Engineering at Haemonetics Corporation. He received both a BS in Science, Engineering and Technology and an MS in Technology Commercialization at Northeastern University.

MaxCyte's President & CEO, Doug Doerfler, added: "We are extremely pleased to welcome both Sarah and Steve to MaxCyte. Sarah's extensive corporate development experience across the gene and cell therapy sector and Steve's broad knowledge of innovative manufacturing strategy and R&D will help MaxCyte continue to extend the reach of its next-generation cell engineering technologies. These technologies hold great promise for global drug development companies working on breakthrough therapies for patients."

About MaxCyte

MaxCyte is a clinical-stage global cell-based therapies and life sciences company. As the inventors of the premier cell-engineering enabling technology, the Company helps bring the promise of next-generation cell and gene-editing therapies to life. The Company's technology is currently being deployed by leading drug developers worldwide, including all of the top ten global biopharmaceutical companies. MaxCyte licences have been granted for more than 120 cell therapy programs, with more than 90 licensed for clinical use, and the Company has now entered into eleven clinical/commercial license partnerships with leading cell therapy and gene editing developers. MaxCyte was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland, US. For more information, visit www.maxcyte.com.

