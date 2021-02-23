MaxCyte to Participate in Two Upcoming Virtual Healthcare Investor Conferences

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MaxCyte, Inc., a global cell-based therapies and life sciences company, today announced two upcoming presentations at virtual healthcare investor conferences. Details are as follows.

Cowen 41st Annual Health Care Conference

Who: Doug Doerfler, President & Chief Executive Officer, and Amanda Murphy, Chief Financial Officer, will present a corporate overview

Dates: Virtual conference March 1 – 4, 2021

MaxCyte Presentation Details: March 1, 1:20 – 1:50 p.m. ET

An archived version of the presentation will be made available following the conference in the Investors section of the Company website.

H.C. Wainwright & Co Global Life Sciences Conference

Who: Mr. Doerfler will present a corporate overview

Dates: Virtual conference March 9 – 10, 2021

MaxCyte Presentation Details: Available on demand to conference participants March 9 – 10, 2021

About MaxCyte

MaxCyte is a world-leading provider of cell-engineering platform technology and is responsible for helping to bring next–generation cell and gene-editing therapies to life. The Company's technology is deployed by leading drug developers worldwide, including all of the top ten global biopharmaceutical companies. MaxCyte licenses have been granted for more than 140 cell therapy programs, with more than 100 licensed for clinical use, and the Company has now entered into 12 clinical/commercial license partnerships with leading cell therapy and gene editing developers. MaxCyte was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland, US. For more information, visit www.maxcyte.com .

SOURCE MaxCyte, Inc.

