MaxCyte to Present at Upcoming 2020 H.C. Wainright & Co 22nd Annual Global Investment Virtual Conference

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MaxCyte, a global cell-based therapies and life sciences company, today announced that CEO Doug Doerfler plans to present an overview of the company at the upcoming H.C. Wainright & Co 22nd Annual Global Investment Virtual Conference taking place September 14-16, 2020. Details are as follows:

Presentation Date/Time: Monday, September 14, at 4:00 p.m. EDT

Online access: https://wsw.com/webcast/hcw7/maxcyte/2019107

About MaxCyte

MaxCyte is a clinical-stage global cell-based therapies and life sciences company. As the inventors of the premier cell-engineering enabling technology, the Company helps bring the promise of next-generation cell and gene-editing therapies to life. The Company's technology is currently being deployed by leading drug developers worldwide, including all of the top ten global biopharmaceutical companies. MaxCyte licenses have been granted for more than 120 cell therapy programs, with more than 90 licensed for clinical use, and the Company has now entered into eleven clinical/commercial license partnerships with leading cell therapy and gene editing developers. MaxCyte was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland, US. For more information, visit www.maxcyte.com.

