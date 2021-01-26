MaxDefense LLC Attains Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type II Compliance Certification

ATLANTA, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MaxDefense LLC, a managed cybersecurity services provider, proves their commitment to protecting client data by attaining the American Institute of CPAs (AICPA) SOC 2 Type II compliance certification for their Cyber Security Operations Center (CSOC) and end point protection services. This certifies that MaxDefense has met or exceeded critical standards which measure how well a service organization conducts and manages its processes, procedures, and data.

SOC 2 defines criteria for managing customer-data based on Five Trust Service principles: Security, Availability, Processing Integrity, Confidentiality, & Privacy. The certification is issued by independent third-party auditors that assess the extent to which a vendor complies with the five trust principles.

This latest certification sets MaxDefense further apart from other managed security service providers along with their 24x7 cybersecurity operations centers with around-the-clock analysts monitoring the networks & data of clients.

According to Dale Jordan, VP of Operations, "Attaining the SOC 2 Type II certification shows that the MaxDefense team is committed to designing, implementing and following effective controls to protect our client's sensitive data."

For more information about MaxDefense, please email [email protected] or visit www.maxdefense.io.

Ace Kim

MaxDefense LLC

415.889.0040

[email protected]

SOURCE MaxDefense LLC

Related Links

https://www.maxdefense.io

