MaxDelivery Celebrates 15 Years of Service in New York City

NEW YORK, July 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MaxDelivery , New York's first on demand grocery delivery service, has officially been serving New Yorkers for 15 years. MaxDelivery guarantees same day, one-hour delivery, and offers a large selection of goods, including fresh produce, organic dairy and meat, local gourmet and specialty foods, wine & spirits, over-the-counter medicine, and everyday supplies for the home and office.

In MaxDelivery's 15 years of service, the company has fulfilled millions of orders while differentiating from competitors with its real time inventory technology, one-hour delivery guarantee, and premium level of service — delighted customers quickly receive accurate and complete orders, with no substitutions or missing items. During the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, MaxDelivery saw demand double, but consistently upheld their same day, one-hour delivery, true to their values of reliability and service excellence.

When the growing company was forced to expand beyond the original downtown operations in 2010, they relocated to their current facility — a 10,000 square foot warehouse in Midtown Manhattan — the best grocery store in Manhattan that customers have never had to set foot in. This expansion opened up most of Manhattan to the service, and throughout the last 15 years, MaxDelivery bicycle couriers have ridden nearly 3 million miles, delivering more than 27 million pounds of groceries. In another aspect of its differentiated business model, MaxDelivery strives for a dedicated, service-oriented culture, strengthening this with a team composed entirely of full-time employees who earn a living wage and benefits.

MaxDelivery's broad selection features basic goods, brand favorites, and a curated 'Best of New York' section, which includes beloved local and artisanal purveyors like Pat LaFrieda Butchers, Wild Edibles Seafood, Murray's Cheese, and Balthazar Bakery.

"We're thrilled and honored to be celebrating our 15th year in business," said Chris Siragusa, Founder and CTO of MaxDelivery. "Providing New Yorkers with a service that eliminates the chore of going to the grocery store has been our consistent vision since the beginning. As we move forward, I look forward to continuing to make busy New Yorkers' lives easier by bringing their groceries to them quickly and correctly, freeing them up to use their time in much more preferable activities."

MaxDelivery currently delivers to most of Manhattan, with plans in development for expansion in the city and beyond.

To celebrate their 15th anniversary, MaxDelivery is offering $15 off your first order of $30 or more with the promotional code HAPPY15MAX, valid through August 31, 2020 (Minimum order amount and delivery fees may apply; Exceptions include alcohol, tobacco, and restaurant partners). To learn more and to place an order, visit MaxDelivery.com .

