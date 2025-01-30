Maxell Launches Revolutionary Wireless Soundbar and Voice Amplifier, Enhancing Audio Experiences Across Educational Environments

Versatile and Portable Audio Solution with Cutting-Edge 2.4G Microphone Technology, Offering Unmatched Clarity for Classrooms, Lecture Halls, and More.

WOODLAND PARK, N.J., Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Maxell Ltd ., an iconic brand in consumer electronics, proudly announces the launch of its innovative Wireless Soundbar and Voice Amplifier, designed to transform sound experiences in educational and professional settings. This versatile device combines the functionality of a wireless soundbar with the amplifying capabilities of a sophisticated microphone, making it an indispensable tool for classrooms, lecture halls, offices, outdoor areas, and beyond.

The Wireless Soundbar & Voice Amplifier sets a new standard in portable audio convenience. Its lightweight and compact design ensures easy transport, perfectly complemented by a vibrant blue carrying case featuring additional mesh compartments for accessories.

Central to the innovation of this product is the state-of-the-art 2.4G microphone system, designed with students with hearing impairments and larger classrooms in mind. Simply clip the microphone onto your shirt, plug in the receiver, and experience your voice resonating clearly across the room. By operating on unused channels, it avoids interference from WiFi, Bluetooth, or radio frequencies, offering superior sound quality and an impressive range of up to 100 feet.

Microphone Specifications:

Type: NS 246

Playtime: 5-6 Hours

Charging Port: USB-C

Charging Time: 90 Minutes

Mic Sensitivity: -35dB

Frequency: 20-20kHz

Range: 100 Feet

Battery Capacity: 300mAh

The soundbar itself boasts powerful sound projection via two 40mm speakers, ensuring crystal-clear voice delivery that reaches every classroom corner, fostering improved student comprehension. Its fully wireless design, complemented by features such as hands-free calling, AUX mode, TF card mode, and a USB port, provides unparalleled functionality.

Soundbar Specifications:

Type: Wireless

Playtime: 2-2.5 Hours

Charging Port: USB-C

Charging Time: 90 Minutes

Output Power: 3W*2/40mm 40 3W

Features: Wireless / Hands-Free Calling / AUX Mode / TF Card Mode / USB Port

Availability

The Wireless Soundbar and Voice Amplifier is available on the Maxell website and Amazon .

About Maxell

Established in 1969, Maxell Ltd. stands as a leading manufacturer of consumer electronics, batteries, and energy storage solutions, renowned for its commitment to quality and innovation. Maxell continues to deliver superior power solutions across a diverse range of applications.

SOURCE Maxell