Maxell Unveils Next-Generation Cylindrical Type Lithium Manganese Dioxide Batteries (CR)

Industry-Leading Batteries Offer High Energy Density, Long-Term Reliability, and Superior Safety for IoT and Industrial Applications

WOODLAND PARK, N.J., July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Maxell Ltd. , a global leader in consumer electronics, and battery technology, announces the launch of its advanced Cylindrical Type Lithium Manganese Dioxide Batteries (CR) . These cutting-edge batteries are set to revolutionize power sources for smart meters, IoT devices, and a range of industrial applications, delivering exceptional performance and durability.

Maxell first commercialized the CR cylindrical battery in 2005. Since then, these batteries have been widely recognized for their stable discharge characteristics over extended periods. The newly launched series further enhances these features through novel technological advancements.

Main features of Maxell's high-capacity lithium manganese dioxide batteries:

High Energy Density : Optimized material filling rate and unique electrode structure result in a 15% higher volumetric energy density compared to typical cylindrical CR batteries (Maxell survey, March 2024 ).

: Optimized material filling rate and unique electrode structure result in a 15% higher volumetric energy density compared to typical cylindrical CR batteries (Maxell survey, ). Long-Term Reliability : Heat-resistant gasket and laser-seal structure prevent water intrusion and electrolyte evaporation, ensuring a lifespan of over 10 years with a self-discharge rate of only 0.5% per year.

: Heat-resistant gasket and laser-seal structure prevent water intrusion and electrolyte evaporation, ensuring a lifespan of over 10 years with a self-discharge rate of only 0.5% per year. Stable Discharge Characteristics : Original negative electrode material maintains low internal resistance even at high depths of discharge, ensuring consistent performance.

: Original negative electrode material maintains low internal resistance even at high depths of discharge, ensuring consistent performance. Superior Low-Temperature Performance and High Safety : Equipped with an internal short-circuit prevention structure, the batteries exhibit reliable performance in low-temperature environments.

: Equipped with an internal short-circuit prevention structure, the batteries exhibit reliable performance in low-temperature environments. UL Recognized Components: UL recognized models (CR17450A, CR17335A, CR17450AH, CR17500AU) meet high safety and quality standards (certification number MH12568).

More product details:

https://biz.maxell.com/en/primary_batteries/cr_cylinder.html

Applications

The versatile Maxell CR cylindrical batteries are ideal for a variety of applications, including:

Smart meters (e.g., gas, water)

IoT devices

Communication devices (e.g., LPWA, cellular networks)

In-vehicle devices

Security devices

Memory backup power

Availability

Maxell Cylindrical Type CR batteries are available exclusively to equipment manufacturers as built-in parts. For more information or to discuss custom battery pack solutions to meet specific requirements, please contact 嶋田 剛大 / SHIMADA, TAKAHIRO [email protected]

About Maxell

Established in 1969, Maxell Ltd. is a leading manufacturer of consumer electronics, batteries, and energy storage solutions, known for its innovation, quality, and reliability. With a commitment to advancing technology, Maxell continues to deliver superior power solutions for a wide range of applications.

