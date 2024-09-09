Maxeon Recognizes Outstanding Solar Partners at RE+ Clean Energy Event

ANAHEIM, Calif., Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RE+ 2024 -- Kicking off RE+ 2024, the largest clean energy event in North America today, Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ: MAXN), a global leader in solar innovation and channels, honored three leading North American installers and dealers as Outstanding Partners providing exceptional service and innovation to commercial and residential solar customers. These include Solar Technologies, Solaris Renewables and Rising Sun Solar. Maxeon is engaging with new and existing partners and showcasing its latest solar panels and solutions at RE+ booth D23045, September 10-12.

With more than 25 new partners added in the U.S. market in the second quarter of 2024 alone, Maxeon is selectively expanding its network of reputable dealers and installers who prioritize superior solar products and exceptional customer service, marked by quality and integrity. This ensures that businesses and homeowners selecting Maxeon can trust that the dealers and installers involved in the sale and installation of their system are highly skilled, perform their tasks impeccably, and remain available for support even after the project's completion.

"Maxeon's partner program is focused on creating a reliable network of installers and dealers dedicated to maintaining the highest standards," said Vikas Desai, Maxeon's Chief Commercial Officer. "At RE+ we are taking the opportunity to recognize some of these exceptional partners who are leading the transition to clean energy. By equipping them with distinctive product offerings that enable both higher profitability and superior customer satisfaction, we facilitate their continued success and ability to delight customers with unmatched solar solutions and our industry-leading warranty."

Founded in 1998, Solar Technologies has installed hundreds of thousands of solar panels and over 6,000 solar energy systems for businesses and organizations in California , including large installations for Oracle and Comcast. Solar Technologies was previously a leading SunPower Corporation U.S. dealer and installer, earning multiple dealer of the year accolades. Now as a Maxeon Commercial Partner, Solar Technologies enjoys preferred access to Maxeon's high efficiency modules featuring unequalled reliability, durability, efficiency, and exceptional ESG credentials, along with comprehensive support, training, and marketing benefits. z

Solaris Renewables was a former SunPower Elite partner and has over 12 years of experience selling and installing Maxeon solar panels, Having built or serviced thousands of installations across the New England region, this award-winning, full-service installer is growing its business designing and building solar systems by leveraging leading-edge, dependable and proven technology combined with its customer-centric, community-based approach.

For over three decades Rising Sun Solar has been at the forefront of solar panel installations across Hawaii . Founded in 1986, Rising Sun provides alternative energy solutions to residents and businesses on Maui , Kauai , Big Island, and Oahu , and has the experience and knowledge to provide the best alternative energy services and products available in the islands.

At RE+, Maxeon is highlighting its industry-leading solar panels and solutions including Maxeon IBC (Interdigitated Back Contact) solar panels pioneering the future of PV technology, and its Performance line solar panels. Maxeon IBC panels produce 2X more energy over time than other solar panels, with over 24% efficiency and superior shade tolerance, and feature an industry-leading 40-year power, product, and service warranty.

Maxeon's Performance line panels feature high efficiency TOPCon cell technology offering solar customers improved aesthetics, increased mono or bifacial energy generation, and a lower temperature coefficient for enhanced output in high-temperature environments. This new line of panels also features a robust 30-year power, product, and service warranty.

For more information on solar energy solutions for commercial and residential installations, visit https://maxeon.com/us/.

About Maxeon Solar Technologies

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ: MAXN) is Powering Positive Change™. Headquartered in Singapore, Maxeon leverages over 35 years of solar energy leadership and over 1,900 patents to design innovative and sustainably made solar panels and energy solutions for residential, commercial, and power plant customers. Maxeon's integrated home energy management is a flexible ecosystem of products and services, built around the award-winning Maxeon® and SunPower® branded solar panels. With a network of more than 1,700 trusted partners and distributors, and more than one million customers worldwide, the Company is a global leader in solar. For more information about how Maxeon is Powering Positive Change™ visit us at www.maxeon.com, on LinkedIn and on Twitter/X @maxeonsolar.

Forward Looking Statements

