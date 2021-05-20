Maxeon Solar Technologies Announces First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

SINGAPORE, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) ("Maxeon" or "the Company"), a global leader in solar innovation and channels, today announced its financial results for the first quarter ended April 4, 2021.

Commenting on first quarter results, Maxeon's Chief Executive Officer Jeff Waters noted, "As expected, results for the first quarter of 2021 were in line with our recently offered outlook. Shipment and revenue declines reflected the natural seasonal pattern in our distributed generation business, combined with our ongoing pause in large scale. Gross margins were relatively stable considering the volume decline, with better average selling prices offsetting volume deleveraging. Operating expenses ran higher sequentially, but in line with projections. As we conclude the remaining SunPower separation activities, we expect to bring operating expenses down in the quarters ahead."

Looking ahead, Waters elaborated, "We are optimistic about our long-term prospects as we continue to make significant progress in key strategic growth areas. Our newly announced initiative to bring Performance line products to North America is progressing rapidly, with an agreement to supply approximately 1 GW for Primergy's Gemini Project. Our Beyond the Panel strategy is unfolding as planned, with Maxeon AC panels on track to exceed 20% of distributed generation revenues outside the United States as we exit the year. As well, we continue to optimize our manufacturing footprint and support margins as we ramp Maxeon 6 production and phase out our legacy Maxeon 2 line."

Waters concluded, "Maxeon has a heritage of leading the solar industry through advanced technology development, and as an independent company we are accelerating this effort. Two days ago, we again demonstrated our technical leadership with the introduction of Maxeon Air, a disruptive technology platform that enables the production of frameless, thin, lightweight, and conformable solar panels. The Maxeon Air solar panel can open new market opportunities. Furthermore, research and development on our next-generation Maxeon 7 is hitting its milestones, with visibility for greater than 25% efficiency at launch. We are enthusiastic about our technology roadmap, which we believe will drive robust growth for years to come."

Selected Q1 Financial Summary

(In thousands, except shipments) Fiscal Q1 2021

Fiscal Q4 2020

Fiscal Q1 2020 Shipments, in MW 379



655



531

Revenue(1) $ 165,417



$ 245,564



$ 227,640

Gross profit(1) 1,051



7,313



3,232

Operating expenses(1) 37,207



32,805



32,812

Net (loss) income attributable to stockholders(1) (38,814)



3,458



(31,749)

Capital investments 10,958



13,301



5,746



























Other Financial Data(1), (2) (In thousands) Fiscal Q1 2021

Fiscal Q4 2020

Fiscal Q1 2020 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 1,274



$ 7,657



$ 3,698

Non-GAAP operating expenses 35,067



31,644



31,389

Adjusted EBITDA (25,650)



(17,035)



(9,379)







(1) The Company's GAAP and Non-GAAP results were impacted by the effects of certain items. Refer to "Supplementary information affecting GAAP and Non-GAAP results" below.



(2) The Company's use of Non-GAAP financial information, including a reconciliation to U.S. GAAP, is provided under "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below.

Supplementary information affecting GAAP and Non-GAAP results



Three Months Ended (In thousands) Financial statements

item affected April 4, 2021

January 3, 2021

March 29, 2020 Incremental cost of above market

polysilicon(1) Cost of revenue $ 11,618



$ 18,202



$ 15,266

Loss on ancillary sales of excess

polysilicon(2) Cost of revenue 1,720



2,544



1,987







(1) Relates to the difference between our contractual cost for the polysilicon under the long-term fixed supply agreements with supplier and the price of polysilicon available in the market as derived from publicly available information at the time, multiplied by the volume of polysilicon we have consumed.



(2) In order to reduce inventory and improve working capital, we have periodically elected to sell polysilicon inventory procured under the long-term fixed supply agreements in the market at prices below our purchase price, thereby incurring a loss.

Second Quarter 2021 Outlook

For the second quarter of 2021, the Company anticipates the following results:

(In millions, except shipments) Outlook Shipments, in MW 415 - 475 MW Revenue $165 - $185 Gross loss(1) $5 - $15 Operating expenses $38 ± $2 Non-GAAP operating expenses(2) $31 ± $2 Adjusted EBITDA(1), (3) $(30) - $(40) Capital investments(4) $50 - $60 Out-of-market polysilicon cost(1) $16 - $19 Restructuring charges(2), (5) $5 - $6





(1) Outlook for Gross loss and Adjusted EBITDA includes out-of-market polysilicon cost.



(2) The Company's Non-GAAP operating expenses are impacted by the effects of adjusting for stock-based compensation expense and restructuring charges.



(3) The Company cannot provide a reconciliation between its Adjusted EBITDA projection and the most directly comparable GAAP measures without unreasonable efforts because it is unable to predict with reasonable certainty the ultimate outcome of the remeasurement gain or loss of prepaid forward.



(4) Capital investments are directed mainly to upgrading production from Maxeon 2 to Maxeon 5 and 6 in our Malaysia factory, and research and development activities related to the new Maxeon 7 technology.



(5) We are in the process of closing our module factory in Toulouse, France resulting in anticipated restructuring charges. The restructuring charges are included in operating expenses.

These anticipated results for the second quarter of 2021 are preliminary, unaudited and represent the most current information available to management. The Company's business outlook is based on management's current views and estimates with respect to market conditions, production capacity, the uncertainty of the continuing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the global economic environment. Please refer to Forward Looking Statements section below. Management's views and estimates are subject to change without notice.

About Maxeon Solar Technologies

Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: MAXN) is Powering Positive ChangeTM. Headquartered in Singapore, Maxeon designs, manufactures and manufactures Maxeon® and SunPower® brand solar panels, and has sales operations in more than 100 countries, operating under the SunPower brand in certain countries outside the United States. The Company is a leader in solar innovation with access to over 1,000 patents and two best-in-class solar panel product lines. With operations in Africa, Asia, Oceania, Europe and Mexico, Maxeon's products span the global rooftop and solar power plant markets through a network of more than 1,200 trusted partners and distributors. A pioneer in sustainable solar manufacturing, Maxeon leverages a 35-year history in the solar industry and numerous awards for its technology. For more information about how Maxeon is Powering Positive ChangeTM visit us at https://www.maxeon.com/, on LinkedIn and on Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements regarding: (a) our expectations regarding pricing trends, demand and growth projections; (b) potential disruptions to our operations and supply chain that may result from epidemics or natural disasters, including the duration, scope and impact on the demand for our products and the pace of recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic; (c) anticipated product launch timing and our expectations regarding ramp, customer acceptance and demand, upsell and expansion opportunities; (d) our expectations and plans for short- and long-term strategy, including our anticipated areas of focus and investment, market expansion, product and technology focus, and projected growth and profitability; (e) our liquidity, substantial indebtedness, and ability to obtain additional financing or renegotiate our existing financing arrangements; (f) our upstream technology outlook, including anticipated fab utilization and expected ramp and production timelines for the Company's Maxeon 5 and 6, next-generation Maxeon 7 and Performance line solar panels, expected cost reduction, and future performance; (g) our strategic goals and plans, including partnership discussions with respect to the Company's next generation technology, and our relationships with existing customers, suppliers and partners, and our ability to achieve and maintain them; (h) expectations regarding our future performance and revenues resulting from contracted orders, bookings, backlog, and pipelines in our sales channels; (i) expected demand recovery and market traction for Maxeon as a result of anticipated product launches; (j) our second quarter fiscal year 2021 guidance, including revenue, gross profit, operating expenses, non-GAAP operating expenses, Adjusted EBITDA, capital investments, restructuring charges, out-of-market polysilicon cost, and related assumptions; (k) our expectations regarding the potential outcome, or financial or other impact on our business, as a result of the Spin-off from SunPower Corporation; and (l) our projected effective tax rate and changes to the valuation allowance related to our deferred tax assets. The forward-looking statements can be also identified by terminology such as "may," "might," "could," "will," "aims," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Among other things, the quotations from management in this press release and Maxeon's operations and business outlook contain forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are based on our current assumptions, expectations and beliefs and involve substantial risks and uncertainties that may cause results, performance or achievement to materially differ from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to a number of risks. The reader should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurances that the plans, initiatives or expectations upon which they are based will occur. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: (1) challenges in executing transactions key to our strategic plans, including regulatory and other challenges that may arise; (2) potential disruptions to our operations and supply chain that may result from damage or destruction of facilities operated by our suppliers, epidemics or natural disasters, including impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic; (3) the success of our ongoing research and development efforts and our ability to commercialize new products and services, including products and services developed through strategic partnerships; (4) competition in the solar and general energy industry and downward pressure on selling prices and wholesale energy pricing; (5) our liquidity, substantial indebtedness, and ability to obtain additional financing for our projects and customers; (6) changes in public policy, including the imposition and applicability of tariffs; (7) regulatory changes and the availability of economic incentives promoting use of solar energy; (8) fluctuations in our operating results; (9) appropriately sizing our manufacturing capacity and containing manufacturing and logistics difficulties that could arise; (10) unanticipated impact to customer demand and sales schedules due, among other factors, to the spread of COVID-19 and other environmental disasters; (11) challenges managing our acquisitions, joint ventures and partnerships, including our ability to successfully manage acquired assets and supplier relationships; and (12) unpredictable outcomes resulting from our litigation activities. A detailed discussion of these factors and other risks that affect our business is included in filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") from time to time, including our most recent report on Form 20-F, particularly under the heading "Risk Factors". Copies of these filings are available online from the SEC at www.sec.gov, or on the SEC Filings section of our Investor Relations website at https://www.maxeon.com/investor-relations. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information currently available to us, and we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in light of new information or future events.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We present certain non-GAAP measures such as non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP operating expenses and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA") adjusted for stock-based compensation, restructuring charges and remeasurement gain on prepaid forward and physical delivery forward ("Adjusted EBITDA") to supplement our condensed consolidated and combined financial results presented in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP gross profit is defined as gross profit excluding stock-based compensation. Non-GAAP operating expenses is defined as operating expenses excluding stock-based compensation and restructuring charges.

We believe that non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP operating expenses and Adjusted EBITDA provide greater transparency into management's view and assessment of the Company's ongoing operating performance by removing items management believes are not representative of our continuing operations and may distort our longer-term operating trends. We believe these measures are useful to help enhance the comparability of our results of operations across different reporting periods on a consistent basis and with our competitors, distinct from items that are infrequent or not associated with the Company's core operations as presented above. We also use these non-GAAP measures internally to assess our business, financial performance and current and historical results, as well as for strategic decision-making and forecasting future results. Given our use of non-GAAP measures, we believe that these measures may be important to investors in understanding our operating results as seen through the eyes of management. These non-GAAP measures are neither prepared in accordance with GAAP nor are they intended to be a replacement for GAAP financial data, should be reviewed together with GAAP measures and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies.

As presented in the "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section, each of the non-GAAP financial measures excludes one or more of the following items in arriving to the non-GAAP measures:

Stock-based compensation expense . Stock-based compensation relates primarily to equity incentive awards. Stock-based compensation is a non-cash expense that is dependent on market forces that are difficult to predict and is excluded from non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP operating expense and Adjusted EBITDA. Management believes that this adjustment for stock-based compensation expense provides investors with a basis to measure our core performance, including the ability to compare our performance with the performance of other companies, without the period-to-period variability created by stock-based compensation.

. Stock-based compensation relates primarily to equity incentive awards. Stock-based compensation is a non-cash expense that is dependent on market forces that are difficult to predict and is excluded from non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP operating expense and Adjusted EBITDA. Management believes that this adjustment for stock-based compensation expense provides investors with a basis to measure our core performance, including the ability to compare our performance with the performance of other companies, without the period-to-period variability created by stock-based compensation. Restructuring charges (benefits) . We incur restructuring charges related to reorganization plans aimed towards realigning resources consistent with our global strategy and improving its overall operating efficiency and cost structure. Restructuring charges are excluded from non-GAAP operating expenses and Adjusted EBITDA because they are not considered core operating activities and such costs have historically occurred infrequently. Although we have engaged in restructuring activities in the past, past activities have been discrete events based on unique sets of business objectives. As such, management believes that it is appropriate to exclude restructuring charges from our non-GAAP financial measures as they are not reflective of ongoing operating results nor do these charges contribute to a meaningful evaluation of our past operating performance.

. We incur restructuring charges related to reorganization plans aimed towards realigning resources consistent with our global strategy and improving its overall operating efficiency and cost structure. Restructuring charges are excluded from non-GAAP operating expenses and Adjusted EBITDA because they are not considered core operating activities and such costs have historically occurred infrequently. Although we have engaged in restructuring activities in the past, past activities have been discrete events based on unique sets of business objectives. As such, management believes that it is appropriate to exclude restructuring charges from our non-GAAP financial measures as they are not reflective of ongoing operating results nor do these charges contribute to a meaningful evaluation of our past operating performance. Remeasurement gain on prepaid forward and physical delivery forward. This relates to the mark-to-market fair value remeasurement of privately negotiated prepaid forward and physical delivery transactions. The transactions were entered into in connection with the issuance on July 17, 2020 of the 6.50% Green Convertible Senior Notes due 2025 for an aggregate principal amount of $200.0 million . The prepaid forward is remeasured to fair value at the end of each reporting period, with changes in fair value booked in earnings. The fair value of the prepaid forward is primarily affected by the Company's share price. The physical delivery forward was remeasured to fair value at the end of the Note Valuation Period on September 29, 2020 , and was reclassified to equity after remeasurement, and will not be subsequently remeasured. The fair value of the physical delivery forward was primarily affected by the Company's share price. The remeasurement gain on prepaid forward and physical delivery forward is excluded from Adjusted EBITDA because it is not considered core operating activities. As such, management believes that it is appropriate to exclude these mark-to-market adjustments from our Adjusted EBITDA as they are not reflective of ongoing operating results nor do these gains contribute to a meaningful evaluation of our past operating performance.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Three Months Ended (In thousands) April 4, 2021

January 3, 2021

March 29, 2020 GAAP gross profit $ 1,051



$ 7,313



$ 3,232

Stock-based compensation 223



344



466

Non-GAAP gross profit 1,274



7,657



3,698













GAAP operating expenses 37,207



32,805



32,812

Stock-based compensation (1,281)



(1,170)



(1,423)

Restructuring (charges) benefits (859)



9



—

Non-GAAP operating expenses 35,067



31,644



31,389













GAAP net (loss) income attributable to stockholders (38,814)



3,458



(31,749)

Interest expense, net 7,612



8,127



5,905

Provision for income taxes 2,262



4,737



468

Depreciation 9,217



9,068



12,288

Amortization 65



39



1,820

EBITDA (19,658)



25,429



(11,268)

Stock-based compensation 1,504



1,514



1,889

Restructuring charges (benefits) 859



(9)



—

Remeasurement gain on prepaid forward and physical delivery

forward (8,355)



(43,969)



—

Adjusted EBITDA (25,650)



(17,035)



(9,379)

























Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Outlook









(In millions)



Outlook Operating expenses



$38 ± $2 Stock-based compensation



$(1.5) Restructuring charges



$(5.5) Non-GAAP operating expenses



$31 ± $2

MAXEON SOLAR TECHNOLOGIES, LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited) (In thousands, except for shares data)



As of

April 4, 2021

January 3, 2021 Assets





Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 131,417

$ 206,744 Restricted short-term marketable securities 1,351

1,359 Accounts receivable, net 60,479

76,702 Inventories 199,082

169,240 Advances to suppliers, current portion 47,379

43,680 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 44,605

49,470 Total current assets $ 484,313

$ 547,195 Property, plant and equipment, net 264,262

246,908 Operating lease right-of-use assets 12,884

13,482 Other intangible assets, net 391

456 Advances to suppliers, net of current portion 36,124

49,228 Other long-term assets 129,696

123,074 Total assets $ 927,670

$ 980,343 Liabilities and Equity





Current liabilities





Accounts payable $ 167,320

$ 159,184 Accrued liabilities 65,926

77,307 Contract liabilities, current portion 29,834

20,756 Short term debt 35,587

48,421 Operating lease liabilities, current portion 2,286

2,464 Total current liabilities $ 300,953

$ 308,132 Long-term debt 752

962 Contract liabilities, net of current portion 4,821

33,075 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 11,516

12,064 Convertible debt 137,608

135,071 Other long-term liabilities 72,508

51,752 Total liabilities $ 528,158

$ 541,056 Commitments and contingencies





Equity





Common stock, no par value (34,223,806 and 33,995,116 issued and outstanding as of

April 4, 2021 and January 3, 2021, respectively) $ —

$ — Additional paid-in capital 450,494

451,474 Accumulated deficit (47,255)

(8,441) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (10,470)

(10,391) Equity attributable to the Company 392,769

432,642 Noncontrolling interests 6,743

6,645 Total equity 399,512

439,287 Total liabilities and equity $ 927,670

$ 980,343

MAXEON SOLAR TECHNOLOGIES, LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED AND COMBINED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited) (In thousands, except per share data)



Three Months Ended

April 4, 2021

March 29, 2020 Revenue $ 165,417



$ 227,640

Cost of revenue 164,366



224,408

Gross profit 1,051



3,232

Operating expenses





Research and development 13,030



8,570

Sales, general and administrative 23,318



24,242

Restructuring charges 859



—

Total operating expenses 37,207



32,812

Operating loss (36,156)



(29,580)

Other income (expense), net





Interest expense, net (7,612)



(5,905)

Other, net 9,444



4,631

Other income (expense), net 1,832



(1,274)

Loss before income taxes and equity in (losses) earnings of unconsolidated investee (34,324)



(30,854)

Provision for income taxes (2,262)



(468)

Equity in (losses) earnings of unconsolidated investee (2,130)



245

Net loss (38,716)



(31,077)

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (98)



(672)

Net loss attributable to stockholders $ (38,814)



$ (31,749)









Net loss per share attributable to stockholders:





Basic $ (1.14)



$ (1.49)

Diluted (1.14)



(1.49)









Weighted average shares used to compute net loss per share:





Basic 34,123



21,265

Diluted 34,123



21,265



MAXEON SOLAR TECHNOLOGIES, LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED AND COMBINED STATEMENTS OF EQUITY (unaudited) (In thousands)



Shares

Amount

Additional

Paid-in

Capital

Net Parent

Investment

Accumulated

Deficit

Accumulated

Other

Comprehensive

Loss

Equity

Attributable

to the

Company

Noncontrolling

Interests

Total

Equity Balance at January 3, 2021 33,995



$ —



$ 451,474



$ —



$ (8,441)



$ (10,391)



$ 432,642



$ 6,645



$ 439,287

Net loss —



—



—



—



(38,814)



—



(38,814)



98



(38,716)

Issuance of common stock for stock-

based compensation, net of tax

withheld 229



—



(2,550)



—



—



—



(2,550)



—



(2,550)

Recognition of stock-based

compensation —



—



1,570



—



—



—



1,570



—



1,570

Other comprehensive loss —



—



—







—



(79)



(79)



—



(79)

Balance at April 4, 2021 34,224



$ —



$ 450,494



$ —



$ (47,255)



$ (10,470)



$ 392,769



$ 6,743



$ 399,512







































Shares

Amount

Additional

Paid-in

Capital

Net Parent

Investment

Accumulated

Deficit

Accumulated

Other

Comprehensive

Loss

Equity

Attributable

to the

Company

Noncontrolling

Interests

Total

Equity Balance at December 29, 2019 —



$ —



$ —



$ 369,837



$ —



$ (7,618)



$ 362,219



$ 5,304



$ 367,523

Net loss —



—



—



(31,749)



—



—



(31,749)



672



(31,077)

Other comprehensive income —



—



—



—



—



1,612



1,612



—



1,612

Net Parent contribution —



—



—



35,958



—



—



35,958



—



35,958

Balance at March 29, 2020 —



$ —



$ —



$ 374,046



$ —



$ (6,006)



$ 368,040



$ 5,976



$ 374,016



MAXEON SOLAR TECHNOLOGIES, LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED AND COMBINED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited) (In thousands)



Three Months Ended

April 4, 2021

March 29, 2020 Cash flows from operating activities





Net loss $ (38,716)

$ (31,077) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities





Depreciation and amortization 9,292

14,658 Stock-based compensation 1,504

1,889 Non-cash interest expense 3,494

5,198 Equity in losses (earnings) of unconsolidated investee 2,130

(245) Deferred income taxes (919)

808 Gain on equity investments —

(1,281) Remeasurement gain on Prepaid Forward (8,355)

— Other, net 1,047

1,064 Changes in operating assets and liabilities





Accounts receivable 15,203

21,645 Contract assets 311

(1,204) Inventories (29,793)

(13,015) Prepaid expenses and other assets (446)

417 Operating lease right-of-use assets 598

— Advances to suppliers 9,405

8,936 Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities (17,464)

(65,108) Contract liabilities 2,612

(36,564) Operating lease liabilities (726)

69 Net cash used in operating activities (50,823)

(93,810) Cash flows from investing activities





Purchases of property, plant and equipment (10,958)

(5,746) Proceeds from dividends and partial return of capital by an

unconsolidated investee —

2,462 Net cash used in investing activities (10,958)

(3,284) Cash flows from financing activities





Proceeds from debt 50,083

64,144 Repayment of debt (62,816)

(60,949) Repayment of finance lease obligations (180)

(156) Payment for tax withholding obligations for issuance of common

stock upon vesting of restricted stock units (2,550)

— Net Parent contribution —

29,273 Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (15,463)

32,312 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted

cash 105

(261) Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (77,139)

(65,043) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 209,572

123,803 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 132,433

$ 58,760 Non-cash transactions





Property, plant and equipment purchases funded by liabilities $ 23,537

$ 1,334 Interest expense financed by SunPower —

4,250 Aged supplier financing balances reclassified from accounts payable

to short term debt —

5,000

The following table reconciles our cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash reported on our Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets and the cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash reported on our Condensed Consolidated and Combined Statements of Cash Flows as of April 4, 2021 and March 29, 2020:

(In thousands) April 4, 2021

March 29, 2020 Cash and cash equivalents $ 131,417



$ 55,792

Restricted cash, current portion, included in Prepaid expenses and other

current assets 489



2,966

Restricted cash, net of current portion, included in Other long-term

assets 527



2

Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash shown in Condensed

Consolidated and Combined Statements of Cash Flows $ 132,433



$ 58,760



