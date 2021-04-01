Maxeon Solar Technologies Announces Hire of Senior Executive Ralf Elias to Lead its Distributed Generation Growth "Beyond the Panel"

"I am very pleased to welcome an experienced executive of Ralf's caliber to the Maxeon team," said Jeff Waters, CEO of Maxeon Solar Technologies. "As a recognized business leader who has spent most of his career guiding technology innovation, Ralf's deep experience in consumer facing product solutions and comprehensive Internet of Things (IOT) ecosystem expertise will help Maxeon significantly accelerate our Beyond the Panel strategy. The creation of this role reflects our commitment to accelerating the development of our DG business, and specifically highlights our focus on providing our customers with complete smart energy solutions that enable them to continue Powering Positive Change. We see this as a source of significant future growth for Maxeon."

Elias brings more than two decades of executive experience to Maxeon, including serving as Global Vice President IOT/Global Business Development and Partnerships at Samsung Electronics. In this role, Elias led global IOT products and services business development across all consumer markets, building an ecosystem and roadmap of partnerships across digital, hardware and services. Prior to that, Elias worked for fourteen years in various management roles with increasing responsibility at Vodafone Group, where he became Group Head of Products and Innovation, and General Manager Product Development. At Vodafone, his core focus was creating world leading mass-market experiences around mobile, fixed/ broadband, and IOT product propositions by combining and bringing together hardware, software and services. He led numerous engineering and commercial projects for add-on services culminating in the development of the global SMART HOME and Consumer IOT strategy, experience and execution.

"I always felt grateful in building products for a better tomorrow and giving 'purpose to technology'. That journey started way back at Vodafone where I first encountered smart energy as a key theme and customer value proposition when my team was building on the 'Samsung SmartThings' platform, and that sparked my interest in renewables," said Ralf Elias. "I'm proud to join Maxeon and its dedicated team at such an important time in the global energy transition, and to be able to apply my experience to developing energy solutions that enable our customers to continue Powering Positive Change and promote a more sustainable future. I believe that Maxeon's industry leading solar panel technology, brand and go-to-market channels provide a very strong platform for further development of its DG business."

About Maxeon Solar Technologies

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ: MAXN) is Powering Positive Change™. Headquartered in Singapore, Maxeon designs, manufactures and sells SunPower® brand solar panels in more than 100 countries, operating the SunPower brand worldwide except the United States and Canada. The company is a leader in solar innovation with access to over 1,000 patents and two best-in-class solar panel product lines.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the timing and the company's expectations of success in its expansion strategy in existing and in new markets.

