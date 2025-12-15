Maxeon Solar Technologies Expands Patent Infringement Actions Against Aiko and its Distribution Network

New lawsuit filed in Munich, Germany claims Aiko and its European distributors infringe Maxeon's Back Contact solar technology IP

SINGAPORE, Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN), a global leader in solar innovation and channels, today announced that it has filed a new patent infringement lawsuit against Aiko Solar before the Munich Regional Court I in Germany. The lawsuit accuses Aiko and its European distribution network of infringing Maxeon's core back contact (BC) solar technology patent EP2297789B1 (referred to as "EP789"), specifically addressing Aiko's second-generation (Gen 2) and third-generation (Gen 3) BC solar module products currently sold in the European market.

This lawsuit follows Maxeon's previous intellectual property protection actions against Aiko and its sales channel, including a 2023 complaint filed before the Mannheim Regional Court concerning infringement of Maxeon patent EP2297788, and a 2024 complaint before the Unified Patent Court (UPC) Local Division in Düsseldorf regarding infringement of Maxeon patent EP3065184. All three patents belong to the same BC solar technology family.

Maxeon is seeking a court order for Aiko and the other defendants to refrain from infringing activities (i.e., a permanent injunction), disclose sales data for the accused products, and compensate for damages. Maxeon also seeks the destruction of infringing inventory held in Germany. Maxeon has not only targeted Aiko's manufacturing and sales entities but has also named four major German solar product distributors—Wattkraft GmbH & Co. KG, DWH Solutions GmbH, Memodo GmbH, and Tepto GmbH—as co-defendants.

"Maxeon strongly believes in free and fair competition and respecting hard-earned intellectual property rights across the entire sales channel, especially manufacturers, distributors, and major customers. Distributors who sell infringing products can be liable for injunctions and damages, even if they are not manufacturers," said Marc Robinson, Maxeon's Associate General Counsel. "As in our prior actions against Aiko, we continue to target distributors as defendants. This lawsuit should serve as a reminder that patent infringement risk is not limited to manufacturers. Manufacturers and distributors of infringing product each carry risks of patent infringement."

Maxeon has sold its solar products in the European market since 2007 under the SunPower brand, which is now marketed by TCL SunPower.

