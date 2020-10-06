Maxeon Solar Technologies to Present on UBS Global Energy Transition Call Series

SINGAPORE, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd., (NASDAQ: MAXN), a global leader in solar innovation, announced today that its management will present on UBS Global Energy Transition Call Series on October 9, 2020, at 11:00 AM ET / 8:00 AM PT.

During the hour-long session, Maxeon management will discuss trends and opportunities in rooftop DG solar market outside of the United States.

To listen to this presentation and participate in the Question and Answer session, please register online at: https://cossprereg.btci.com/prereg/key.process?key=PBK83JFQY.

Presentation Details:

Event: UBS Global Energy Transition Call Series

Date: Friday, October 9, 2020

Time: 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM ET

Registration: https://cossprereg.btci.com/prereg/key.process?key=PBK83JFQY

This call is part of a series of calls that UBS is hosting with energy experts and emerging energy companies that have innovative and potentially disruptive business models that will benefit from the ongoing energy transition across the globe.

About Maxeon Solar Technologies

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ: MAXN) is Powering Positive Change™. Headquartered in Singapore, Maxeon designs and sells SunPower® brand solar panels across more than 100 countries and is the leader in solar innovation with access to over 900 patents and two best-in-class solar panel product lines. With operations in Africa, Asia, Oceania, Europe and Mexico, Maxeon products span the global rooftop and solar power plant markets through a network of more than 1,100 trusted partners and distributors. A pioneer in sustainable solar manufacturing, Maxeon leverages a 35-year history in the solar industry and numerous awards for its technology. For more information about how Maxeon is Powering Positive Change™ visit us at www.maxeon.com, on LinkedIn and on Twitter @maxeonsolar.

© 2020 Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. All Rights Reserved. MAXEON is a registered trademark of Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. Visit www.maxeon.com/trademarks for more information.

SOURCE Maxeon Solar Technologies

Related Links

www.maxeon.com

