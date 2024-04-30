Maxeon Solar Technologies to Release Fourth Quarter, Fiscal Year 2023 and First Quarter 2024 Financial Results on May 15, 2024

SINGAPORE, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ: MAXN) (the "Company"), a global leader in solar innovation and channels, today announced it will release its Fourth Quarter, Fiscal Year 2023 and First Quarter 2024 Financial Results on May 15, 2024.

The earnings press release and supplemental financial information will be available on the Investor Relations section of Maxeon's website at: https://corp.maxeon.com/investor-relations. The Company will also hold a conference call on May 15, 2024, at 5:00 PM U.S. ET / May 16, at 5:00 AM Singapore Time, to discuss results and provide an update on the business.

To join the live conference call, participants must first register here, where a dial-in number will be provided.

A simultaneous audio-only webcast of the conference call will also be available on Maxeon's website here. A webcast replay will be available on Maxeon's website for one year at https://corp.maxeon.com/events-and-presentations.

About Maxeon Solar Technologies

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) is Powering Positive Change™. Headquartered in Singapore, Maxeon leverages over 35 years of solar energy leadership and over 1,650 patents to design innovative and sustainably made solar panels and energy solutions for residential, commercial, and power plant customers. Maxeon's integrated home energy management is a flexible ecosystem of products and services, built around the award-winning Maxeon® and SunPower® branded solar panels. With a network of more than 1,700 trusted partners and distributors, and more than one million customers worldwide, the Company is a global leader in solar.

