Maxeon to Showcase Latest Solar Energy Innovations and New Panel Technologies at Intersolar Europe 2024

SINGAPORE, June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ: MAXN), a global leader in solar innovation and channels, today announced its presence at Intersolar Europe 2024 June 19-21, where it will showcase its latest SunPower branded energy solutions and solar panel technologies at Booth A1.350.

Maxeon will be exhibiting its residential home energy system, featuring a suite of products and services that empower consumers to manage and optimise their home energy consumption and the use of self-generated clean energy. Products on display include its new Maxeon 7 solar panels pioneering the future of PV technology, Performance 7 solar panels, SunPower Reserve battery storage and SunPower Drive EV charging

Maxeon 7 panels produce 2X more energy over time than other solar panels,1 with over 24% efficiency and superior shade tolerance, and feature an industry-leading 40-year power, product, and service warranty. The Company will also be discussing its recently published field testing demonstrating that Maxeon 7 IBC cells exhibit 70% lower average temperature rise in partial shading compared to competing technologies, eliminating the risk of hotspots.

Alongside the Maxeon line, the company will be exhibiting its Performance 7 product, the newest generation of its Performance line of solar panels, with high efficiency TOPCon cell technology offering solar customers improved aesthetics, increased mono or bifacial energy generation, and a lower temperature coefficient for enhanced output in high-temperature environments. This new line of panels also features a robust 30-year power, product, and service warranty.

A strong focus at Intersolar will be on SunPower Reserve home energy storage solution and the advanced SunPower Drive EV charger. These products are integrated through a reimagined consumer experience driven by the SunPower One app for homeowners. The SunPower One app goes beyond just monitoring the output of a homeowner's solar panels. It also proactively offers users energy insights that show in detail the devices that are consuming electricity in the home, highlighting opportunities to better utilise PV production, battery capacity, and EV charging scheduling to enhance financial savings.

Further Maxeon innovation at the event will include its groundbreaking Maxeon Air flexible solar panels, based on the company's IBC cells. Maxeon Air is a disruptive solar panel technology expected to enable new markets while reducing logistics and installation costs. A frameless, thin, lightweight solar panel, Maxeon Air is ideal for unique installations requiring reduced roof weight loads.

At the booth, visitors also have the opportunity to delve into the company's IBC Cell Lab, where they can experience what exceptional real-world performance looks like at the solar cell level, including custom cells for consumer product applications like solar cars and solar watches.

On Thursday, June 20th, the company will participate in the European Solar PV Industry Alliance (ESIA) Forum: "Resilience and sustainability of the PV industry: policy proposals from the ESIA" at 2pm CEST. Maxeon will join other industry leaders to discuss the journey and strategy that led to the release of the ESIA Stance Against Forced Labor Paper. Maxeon took the lead in the ESIA's efforts to combat forced labor in the solar supply chain and uphold human rights in the workforce.

About Maxeon Solar Technologies

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ: MAXN) is Powering Positive Change™. Headquartered in Singapore, Maxeon leverages over 35 years of solar energy leadership and over 1,900 patents to design innovative and sustainably made solar panels and energy solutions for residential, commercial, and power plant customers. Maxeon's integrated home energy management is a flexible ecosystem of products and services, built around the award-winning Maxeon® and SunPower® branded solar panels. With a network of more than 1,700 trusted partners and distributors, and more than one million customers worldwide, the Company is a global leader in solar.

