LPGA Star to Exclusively Play the Maxfli Golf Ball During the 2024 Season

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Maxfli®, a distinguished golf brand with a century-long legacy in performance and quality, announced its exclusive golf ball endorsement agreement with professional golfer Lexi Thompson. This partnership signifies a major milestone as Thompson commits to playing and endorsing the Maxfli Tour Series golf ball throughout the 2024 season, while also acting as an ambassador and spokesperson for the brand.

Maxfli Secures Exclusive Golf Ball Partnership with LPGA Champion Lexi Thompson

Thompson, entering her 13th year on the LPGA Tour, will begin playing the Maxfli Tour ball at the LPGA Drive On Championship this week in Bradenton, Florida. The Maxfli Tour ball is part of the Maxfli Tour Series, which is sold exclusively at DICK'S Sporting Goods and Golf Galaxy. Throughout her career, Thompson has recorded 11 LPGA Tour victories, including a major championship at the 2014 Kraft Nabisco Championship and the 2018 CME Group Tour Championship.

"I've been testing the Maxfli Tour Series for a few months now, and the Maxfli Tour ball exceeded my expectations," said Thompson. "The ball fits my game extremely well, increasing my ball speed without sacrificing control. I'm excited to be joining forces with a brand that has such a longstanding, proven reputation for high-quality and performance.

Beyond the course, Thompson will amplify her partnership by becoming the face of Maxfli in various marketing campaigns. Leveraging her influence, she aims to inspire golfers of all skill levels to choose the best Maxfli ball for their unique playing styles through marketing activations and her social platform. The partnership also will involve Thompson's participation in product innovation and testing sessions for Maxfli's new Tour Series ball, launching in 2025.

"Lexi is a remarkable golfer, and I can't think of a better player to have join the Maxfli family as an exclusive partner for the Maxfli golf balls," said Aimee Watters, VP Vertical Brand Marketing, DICK'S Sporting Goods. "Becoming only the seventh woman to compete in a PGA event is so impressive, and we know there is more to come! We feel honored to have Maxfli be a part of her journey and are confident that she will continue to break records, while using our Tour series ball on the course."

The Maxfli Tour Series offers a redesigned core for faster ball speeds across all shots, increasing overall distance. The innovative mantle design produces low spin off the driver to maximize distance, while optimizing iron and wedge spin for superior stopping power and enhanced control. Priced at $39.99 per dozen, the Maxfli Tour Series is an ideal choice for golf enthusiasts seeking tour-level performance without the premium price tag.

Along with the Maxfli Tour ball that Lexi will be using during the 2024 season, the Tour Series includes the Maxfli Tour-X and Maxfli Tour-S.

About Maxfli

For over 100 years, the Maxfli brand has had a prominent presence in golf's culture, designing and producing tour quality equipment that delivers performance to the golf enthusiast. Played by top professionals, Maxfli is widely recognized as a golf brand resonating with players who are passionate about technology, performance and improving their game. Additional information about Maxfli can be found on dicks.com and golfgalaxy.com.

About DICK'S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE: DKS) creates confidence and excitement by inspiring, supporting and personally equipping all athletes to achieve their dreams. Founded in 1948 and headquartered in Pittsburgh, the leading omnichannel retailer serves athletes and outdoor enthusiasts in more than 850 DICK'S Sporting Goods, Golf Galaxy, Public Lands, Moosejaw, Going Going Gone! and Warehouse Sale stores, online, and through the DICK'S mobile app. DICK'S also owns and operates DICK'S House of Sport and Golf Galaxy Performance Center, as well as GameChanger, a youth sports mobile app for scheduling, communications, live scorekeeping and video streaming.

Driven by its belief that sports have the power to change lives, DICK'S has been a longtime champion for youth sports and, together with its Foundation, has donated millions of dollars to support under-resourced teams and athletes through the Sports Matter program and other community-based initiatives. Additional information about DICK'S business, corporate giving, sustainability efforts and employment opportunities can be found on dicks.com, investors.dicks.com, sportsmatter.org, and dickssportinggoods.jobs, as well as Facebook, Twitter, Threads, and Instagram.

Contact

DICK'S Sporting Goods

724-273-5552

press@dcsg.com

Category: Company

SOURCE DICK'S Sporting Goods