Maxfoot Announces the Launch of the New MF-30 Electric Trike: UL-Certified 20AH Battery & 85 Miles Long Range

News provided by

Maxfoot Bike Inc

18 Oct, 2023, 08:00 ET

EL MONTE, Calif., Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Maxfoot Electric Bike is thrilled to introduce the New MF-30 Electric Trike, a breakthrough addition to their line of eco-friendly and efficient transportation solutions. This upcoming release promises to redefine how commuters experience electric biking, offering increased speed, an extended battery life, and unparalleled stability for a remarkable riding experience.

E-bikes have gained immense popularity in recent years, combining the benefits of traditional bicycles with the ease of motorized transport. Maxfoot Electric Bike has been at the forefront of this transformation, and the New MF-30 Electric Trike is a testament to its commitment to providing accessible and affordable e-biking solutions.

The New MF-30 Electric Trike features a robust design with a high-torque Bafang 750W Hub Motor and a powerful SAMSUNG 48V 20Ah high-capacity battery. This combination provides impressive speed and a remarkable range of up to 85 miles on a single charge, making it one of the most affordable options in the market.

The New MF-30 Electric Trike comes with a host of features that set it apart from the competition:

Key Features:

UL-certified SAMSUNG 48V 20AH Lithium Battery: The high-capacity battery ensures that riders can enjoy an extended range of up to 85 miles on a single charge, even with pedal-assist (PAS) at its lowest level.

750W Brushless Bafang Geared Hub Motor: With a high-speed continuous 750W motor (peaking to 1100W) and 85 Nm of maximum torque, the New MF-30 offers unparalleled power and versatility for conquering various terrains.

Variable Speed Control - 1/2 Twist Throttle: Riders can control their speed easily with variable speed settings, providing a comfortable and personalized riding experience.

5-inch LCD Display With USB Port: The intuitive display informs riders about their speed, battery life, and more, while the built-in USB port ensures you stay connected on the go.

Water-Resistant Components: The New MF-30 Electric Trike is designed to withstand the elements, featuring water-resistant connectors and a robust wiring harness for durability.

Dual Power-Off Brake Levers: Equipped with 180mm dual disc brakes on all wheels, the New MF-30 ensures effective braking and prevents rollovers, providing added safety.

The New MF-30 Electric Trike is built on a sturdy frame that combines 6061 and 7A19 aluminium alloy, ensuring durability and stability. With front and rear 24" and 20" tires and a weight of 100 lbs, it delivers a safe and stable riding experience, even in challenging conditions. Furthermore, its 10-hour charging time means you can quickly return to the road after your adventures.

Maxfoot Electric Bike is on a mission to make e-biking accessible to all, and the New MF-30 Electric Trike is a significant step in that direction. Its affordability, impressive specifications, and commitment to sustainability make it a standout choice for eco-conscious commuters.

About Maxfoot Electric Bike:

Maxfoot Electric Bike is a California-based company founded by passionate cyclists Charles and Gordon. Inspired by the global rise of electric bikes, they embarked on a mission to bring the joy of e-biking to everyone without excessive costs. Born and raised in California, they have a deep-rooted love for cycling and adventure, which drives their commitment to providing top-notch e-bikes for riders of all backgrounds.

For more information about the New MF-30 Electric Trike, please visit https://maxfoot.bike.

SOURCE Maxfoot Bike Inc

