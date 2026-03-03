MaxFund Announces Rebrand to True Companions Animal Shelter & Clinic

Ribbon-cutting Celebration to Take Place March 12th at 10 a.m.

DENVER, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- After nearly 40 years of championing Colorado's animal welfare and sheltering movements, MaxFund Animal Adoption Center and Veterinary Clinic has grown to become the state's largest No Kill, nonprofit organization. Our mission and legacy will continue making strides forward under a new name: True Companions Animal Shelter & Clinic. This name reflects the relationships at the heart of our work, between people and animals, and between our organization and those who believe in our mission.

True Companions invites everyone in the community to a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 958 inca st., Denver, CO 80204, at 10 a.m. on 3/12, to ring in the future of our new name. Guests will enjoy gift bags, light bites, and an exclusive first look at new on-site branding. Local media is welcomed and encouraged to attend.

Our organization's monumental growth has allowed us to provide robust adoption, volunteer, foster, and event programs for our vast community of over 100,000 supporters in and around Denver. With that success, this new chapter upholds our same, steadfast goal of providing compassionate care, healing, and lifelong connections for animals who need us most.

Since 1988, True Companions has been paramount in the Denver Metro Area's vibrant animal welfare community, developing one of the highest-achieving sheltering and medical programs. True Companions has revolutionized the treatment and care of animals in our keeping, with shelter dogs receiving four to seven times as much enrichment, out-of-kennel activities, and playtime than national standards. This commitment toward the highest level of care for shelter pets highlights our dedication to supporting healthy and treatable animals for loving adopters.

With our veterinary capabilities, all True Companions shelter animals receive the same high level of dedicated care as the owned pets who are serviced in our clinic. In 2025, our clinic supported over 12,000 Colorado families by providing gold-standard, affordable routine medical care including advanced surgical, soft tissue & cardiology services.

True Companions, formerly MaxFund, is excited to continue our lifesaving initiatives across Colorado and welcome even more supporters to our passionate, enriched community. For information on covering the event on March 12th, holding interviews with CEO Kathy Gaines, or COO Todd Perry, please reach out to Sophia Guerriero at the above contact.

The mission of True Companions is to shelter, care for, and find homes for pets in our community, and welcome into our care even those pets with the most critical need. We do this while working to forward the no kill movement through community, advocacy, and by maximizing programs that strengthen this mission.

CONTACT:

Sophia Guerriero

Media & Communications Manager

[email protected]

520-288-3134

SOURCE MaxFund Animal Adoption Center