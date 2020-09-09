Maxi-Cosi Introduces Coral™ XP as the First-Ever Integrated Car Seat and Carrier System

Coral XP is the first-ever integrated car seat and carrier system that is built to help parents move about effortlessly. Maxi-Cosi wanted to give parents an extra hand while still being able to keep baby close. The Coral's revolutionary lightweight inner carrier, weighing just about 5 lbs., provides seamless transitions from one location to another, and has a contoured carry handle with a soft grip for comfortable carry. The lightweight inner carrier can be removed from the car seat's outer carrier shell with the push of a button and with the use of the padded retractable side handles. With a specially designed, first-of-its-kind cross body flex-strap, the Coral lets parents go through their day with ease, so they can get things done.

"The Coral XP marks the latest innovation in Maxi-Cosi car seat solutions - solutions created by parents, for parents," says Kim Ashley, Director of Product Marketing, Car Seats at Maxi-Cosi. "We know and understand all too well the struggles parents face in their everyday routines while caring for young children. This integrated car seat aims to reduce stress and improve convenience so parents can go about their daily tasks with ease, while keeping their children close and comfy."

Move How You Want to Move

The unique 3-part Nesting System includes a lightweight inner carrier, car seat outer carrier shell and car seat base and was developed for babies weighing four to twenty-two pounds. The nested system is compatible with Maxi-Cosi strollers and an array of premium strollers. Additionally, the inner carrier adapter, which is sold separately, allows for the inner carrier to be connected to a stroller without the use of the outer carrier. The nested system is aircraft certified and ready to travel, and meets and exceeds all government safety standards.

"At Maxi-Cosi, we're focused on designing innovative products that make parenthood more seamless and convenient because we know how hard it can be," said Paul Powers, President of Dorel Juvenile USA. "We are very excited to offer a new way of carrying the future that meets the evolving needs of parenthood and lends a helping hand to hardworking parents everywhere."

After a successful launch of the Coral car seat in Europe in late 2019, the U.S. team developed their own version of Coral XP to meet all U.S. compliant regulations. Beginning September 2020, the product will be available online for direct-to-consumer purchase at MaxiCosi.com, and will be available at Albee Baby, Babylist, buybuyBABY and Pottery Barn Kids. The Coral XP retails at $399.99, and comes in colors Essential Graphite, Essential Red and Essential Blue. To learn more, visit https://www.maxicosi.com/us-en/coral-xp.

Dorel Industries Inc. (TSX: DII.B, DII.A) is a global organization, operating three distinct businesses in juvenile products, bicycles and home products. Dorel's strength lies in the diversity, innovation and quality of its products as well as the superiority of its brands. Dorel Juvenile's powerfully branded products include global brands Maxi-Cosi, Quinny and Tiny Love, complemented by regional brands such as Safety 1st , Bébé Confort, Cosco and Infanti. Dorel Sports brands include Cannondale, Schwinn, GT, Mongoose, Caloi and IronHorse. Dorel Home, with its comprehensive e-commerce platform, markets a wide assortment of domestically produced and imported furniture. Dorel has annual sales of US$2.6 billion and employs approximately 8,900 people in facilities located in twenty-five countries worldwide.

