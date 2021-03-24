Maxi-Cosi Introduces Tayla Modular Travel Collection Offering Parents More Versatility

The Tayla Modular Stroller provides parents with the versatility they need on every stroll, without compromising on comfort and style. With four recline positions, the reversible stroller seat sits upright or reclines back either forward facing or rear facing. With this new release, babies can lie back and rest, while more curious toddlers can sit upright to face the world.

"We developed the Tayla Modular Stroller with the understanding that parents are constantly looking for products that match their ever-changing lifestyles," says Ryan Hawker, Director of Product Marketing, Mobility/Home at Maxi-Cosi. "It really comes down to the little things that help change a parent's day for the better, and this stroller allows families to get from point A to point B as smoothly and comfortably as possible, offering flexibility every time they head out the door."

Versatile Premium Features

The Tayla Stroller exceeds consumer expectations when it comes to ease and convenience. The adjustable handle features four strolling positions for a comfortable push and has a one-hand fold for easy transitions and storage. Innovative tire technology and all-wheel suspension make this the perfect everyday stroller for any type of outing, and the 360° MaxShade™ privacy shade keeps little ones protected while providing ventilation and still allowing parents to stay connected with their child.

The Tayla Modular Travel System pairs with the Mico XP Infant car seat, suitable for children from four to thirty pounds and up to thirty-two inches. The car seat features Air Protect® Side Impact Protection and an adjustable base with tightness and level indicators to provide visual confirmation of accurate installation. The base also features new self-retracting MaxiLock™ LATCH connector technology for tight, quick and easy installation.

The Tayla XP Modular Travel System pairs with the award-winning Coral™ XP Infant car seat, suitable for children from four to twenty-two pounds. The car seat features a first-of-its-kind unique three-part Nesting System that includes a lightweight inner carrier, car seat outer carrier shell and car seat base. As part of the Tayla XP Modular Travel System, the inner carrier can be connected without the use of the outer carrier (the Inner Carrier Stroller Adapter, $89.99, must be purchased separately).

Now available at Maxi-Cosi.com, BuyBuyBaby, Amazon, Target and other Specialty retailers, the standalone Tayla Modular Stroller retails at $499.99 and comes in three colors: Essential Black, Essential Graphite and Essential Red. The Tayla Modular Travel System, which includes the stroller and Mico XP Infant Car Seat for babies 4-30 lbs., is now available in Essential Black retailing at $699.99 on Maxi-Cosi.com, BuyBuyBaby, Amazon, Target and other Specialty retailers. Additionally, the Tayla XP Modular Travel System, which includes the stroller and Coral XP Infant Car Seat for babies up to 22 lbs., is now available in Essential Black and Essential Red, retailing at $849.99 on Maxi-Cosi.com, BuyBuyBaby, and other Specialty retailers. To learn more, visit https://www.maxicosi.com/us-en/tayla.

Dorel Juvenile, a segment of Dorel Industries, Inc. (TSX:DII.B, DII.A) is a world class juvenile products company. Dorel Juvenile's powerfully branded products include global juvenile brands Maxi-Cosi, Quinny and Tiny Love, complemented by regional brands such as Safety 1st, Cosco, Bébé Confort and Infanti.

Dorel Industries Inc. (TSX: DII.B, DII.A) is a global organization, operating three distinct businesses in juvenile products, bicycles and home products. Dorel's strength lies in the diversity, innovation and quality of its products as well as the superiority of its brands. Dorel Juvenile's powerfully branded products include global brands Maxi-Cosi, Quinny and Tiny Love, complemented by regional brands such as Safety 1st, Bébé Confort, Cosco and Infanti. Dorel Sports brands include Cannondale, Schwinn, GT, Mongoose, Caloi and IronHorse. Dorel Home, with its comprehensive e-commerce platform, markets a wide assortment of domestically produced and imported furniture. Dorel has annual sales of US $2.8 billion and employs approximately 8,000 people in facilities located in 25 countries worldwide.

